Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr Weighs In On Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson

Vergil Ortiz Jr reflects on potential Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson fight.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are the two top lightweights in the boxing world at the moment. Davis is coming off a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach that took place in March. Roach, meanwhile, defeated Josh Padley in his last outing in February. 'Tank' holds the WBA lightweight title and Stevenson is the WBC champion at the moment.

A potential match-up between the pair could be intriguing as 'Tank' Davis is a heavy-hitter while Stevenson is a defensive master.

Vergil Ortiz Jr., who beat Israil Madrimov on the same card as Stevenson vs Padley in February, thinks Davis vs Stevenson is the biggest fight at 135 lbs. He also believes both fighters are evenly matched making it difficult to choose a winner. He told The Ring:

That's probably the biggest fight you can make at 135.

Breaking down the fight, he said:

It's hard man, you know Shakur, he's very technical. He is very defensive and you know what, people sh*t on his defense, why he needs to stand there and get hit? In reality, no one likes to get hit, doesn't matter if you can take it or not. The point of boxing is to hit and not get hit.

He added:

Gervonta, he's Gervonta. I don't really have to explain why. It's the both styles I'd like to see who's the winner. Just being a boxing fan, we wanna see who's better.

Seeing Ortiz Jr's comments on X, Stevenson responded:

That’s real!!

The Latest Boxing News

Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Predicts 'Dominant' Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Outcome

Lamont Roach Reveals Gervonta Davis Is Ghosting Him Before Rematch

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Issues Canelo Alvarez Fight Warning To Terence Crawford

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight PPV And Gate Reveal Has Fans At Odds

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.