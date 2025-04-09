Vergil Ortiz Jr Weighs In On Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are the two top lightweights in the boxing world at the moment. Davis is coming off a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach that took place in March. Roach, meanwhile, defeated Josh Padley in his last outing in February. 'Tank' holds the WBA lightweight title and Stevenson is the WBC champion at the moment.
A potential match-up between the pair could be intriguing as 'Tank' Davis is a heavy-hitter while Stevenson is a defensive master.
Vergil Ortiz Jr., who beat Israil Madrimov on the same card as Stevenson vs Padley in February, thinks Davis vs Stevenson is the biggest fight at 135 lbs. He also believes both fighters are evenly matched making it difficult to choose a winner. He told The Ring:
That's probably the biggest fight you can make at 135.
Breaking down the fight, he said:
It's hard man, you know Shakur, he's very technical. He is very defensive and you know what, people sh*t on his defense, why he needs to stand there and get hit? In reality, no one likes to get hit, doesn't matter if you can take it or not. The point of boxing is to hit and not get hit.
He added:
Gervonta, he's Gervonta. I don't really have to explain why. It's the both styles I'd like to see who's the winner. Just being a boxing fan, we wanna see who's better.
Seeing Ortiz Jr's comments on X, Stevenson responded:
That’s real!!
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Predicts 'Dominant' Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Outcome
Lamont Roach Reveals Gervonta Davis Is Ghosting Him Before Rematch
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Issues Canelo Alvarez Fight Warning To Terence Crawford
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight PPV And Gate Reveal Has Fans At Odds