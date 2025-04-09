Lamont Roach Drops Telling 6-Word Update About Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
With each passing day, the boxing community becomes more and more eager to get definitive news on a rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach.
The highly disputed majority draw outcome of their March 1 fight, combined with the controversy that came in the fight's ninth round when Davis took a knee in the middle of the ring and wasn't penalized for it, has made a rematch between these two champion boxers one of the most anticipated fights for the rest of 2025.
All indications are that a rematch is on the way. However, the question is more about when this fight will occur. Several reporters have asserted that June 21 seems to be the most discussed date at this point, and that Las Vegas is the most likely city where it will take place. However, with nothing set in stone, there are still just reports.
What's for sure is that Lamont Roach has been extremely active on social media ever since the March 1 fight ended, and he has done multiple interviews where he's sharing his side of the fight and campaigning for the rematch to come sooner rather than later.
And at one point during his April 8 interview with boxing icon Andre Ward on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, Roach gave a positive update about his rematch with Tank.
“We trending in the right direction," Roach said of rematch negotiations. "We trending in the right direction.
"I hope we can make an announcement soon. I hope we have a decision soon, that's all I'mma say. But we trending in the right way," he added.
The boxing community has got to love hearing this sentiment from Roach.
