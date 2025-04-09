Jake Paul Selling Outrageously Priced Ticket Package For Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Fight
Jake Paul is selling an outrageously priced seven-figure ticket package to one lucky (and wealthy) fan for the upcoming Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano trilogy fight.
The fight for the undisputed super lightweight championship is scheduled for Friday, July 11th at Madison Square Garden and will stream globally on Netflix. The main card will showcase nearly half of the world's best female fighters.
Partnering with Elevate, MVP unveiled four tiers of VIP packages for the fight, including the "first-of-its-kind" MVP Owners Experience. The price? $1 million.
The package includes "unparalleled seats, access, and amenities during the fight week and on fight night." That includes seats in a private owners box for two plus four first row floor seats to the fight. It also includes a private room inside the New York Knicks locker room with top shelf liquor, food, and a meet-and-greet with a Knicks legend.
Beyond the seats and treats, the package also features a meet-and-greet with Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul, VIP arena entry, a post-fight photo op, luxury transportation to and from the airport, exclusive fight week merchandise, security and a personal concierge during the week, and you'll get to walk out behind Amanda Serrano and her team ahead of the main event.
Other VIP ticket packages include VIP arena access, various floor seating, ringside hospitality, free food and liquor, meet-and-greets with fighters on the main card, and more.
