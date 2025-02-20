Jake Paul's Emotional Reaction To Canelo Alvarez Fight Failure Revealed In Logan Paul Vlog
On the morning of February 6, there seemed to be certainty among the boxing community that a fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Jake Paul was close to being finalized and would likely be taking place in May 2025.
By that night, it not only became clear that the fight between Canelo and Paul for May 2025 was now canceled, but Canelo signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh instead that has essentially guaranteed Canelo and Paul can't meet in the ring until 2027 at the earliest.
In the immediate aftermath of this fight falling through, Paul went on a social media tirade trying to "expose" Canelo for seemingly already having put pen to paper to begin finding broadcast partners for the fight.
While Paul has had some time to cool down, this doesn't mean he's any less upset — which became clear during a January 19 video from his brother Logan Paul's YouTube channel.
“Pretty s*****,” Jake said when Logan asked how he felt about the fight falling through.
“I feel really bad. We’re literally, we’re verbally agreed, [MVP Promotions co-founder] Nakisa [Bidarian] signed the contract with Netflix on our side. It was in their inbox and they’re like ‘Yeah we’re signing it.’ I’m pissed,” he added.
Jake Paul certainly has a right to be upset, given that the biggest fight (and probably payday) of his life just slipped through his fingers, and now there's nobody even close to Canelo's stratosphere who he could fight instead.
We'd be feeling pissed if we were him, too.
