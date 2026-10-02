Why Anthony Joshua Isn't Buying Tyson Fury’s Pre-Fight Charm

Boxing can sometimes be defined as theater and promotion.

Fighters and promoters alike need the ability not only to talk people into the arena but also to encourage them to watch on televisions and mobile devices. With calculated insults and pointed barbs, the slow build-up to the fight helps drive attendance and attention.

Of all the divisions, heavyweight has historically been the best known for banter. Muhammad Ali revolutionized the art of pre-fight hype with his speaking ability. He used jabs and outright insults to build hype.

Muhammad Ali | IMAGO / Sven Simon

This week, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sat down at their first press conference. Ahead of their December 11 fight in Cardiff, the pair answered questions. While Fury did launch a few verbal salvos in Joshua's direction, they lacked the sharp wit that he's become known for.

Fury's attempts at disarmament

At one point during the press conference, Fury invited Joshua to go out for a beer afterward, which isn't something elite fighters do before a megafight. That friendliness was in contrast with other parts of the presser, where Fury said Joshua, despite his physique, possesses a fragile chin.

The mind games have truly begun.

🗣️ Tyson Fury: "I'm the most awkwardly built heavyweight champion. I'm bald, fat..."



🗣️ Anthony Joshua: "It's true."



🗣️ Tyson Fury: "Then you got this guy here, carved in stone. And everytime he gets cracked in the jaw he falls over." 😭pic.twitter.com/yMPaMfE3Em — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 30, 2026

Joshua, ever the boxer, took a rather defensive stance during the press conference, but in a positive fashion. Instead of lobbing insults back and forth, he chose his spots and offered a comment, nothing too bold or brazen. Instead, he attempted to sift through the rhetoric to offer nuance.

“Can you really believe anything he says? He’ll be trying to get under my skin 100 percent. None of it will work on me. I need to be stoic and calm. It’s nothing personal. I just know what sort of person he is. Even if someone is loyal and good to you, you still don’t trust them. He can be really good to me, but I’ll still know that the relationship is a fight."

The 36-year-old drew the line between friendly and civil. By choosing civil, Joshua can fully immerse himself in fight prep and not let the taunts and words complicate matters or take up rent-free space in his head.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

In a similar vein, is Fury attempting to soften the edge by dulling Joshua through charm? If so, and if his opponent doesn't fall for it, is that a sign of desperation? The answers will be available on December 11.