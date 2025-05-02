Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Preview: Start Time, Keys To Victory, How To Watch
Ryan Garcia and Rolando "Rolly" Romero were attached to each other long before they agreed to a fight.
When they were rising prospects, a sparring session went viral, planting the seeds of an eventual encounter between the two and prompting the question of what would happen if they ever met in a fight. Now, that question is mere hours away from being answered.
Garcia and Romero will square off for the WBA welterweight title on Friday for the Fatal Fury Fight Night in Times Square, NY. The winner will be in line to potentially face unified super WBA and IBF welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis, though, a rematch vs. Haney is expected to be next later in 2025 should he and Garcia win on Friday.
Haney faces former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez puts his titles on the line against WBO interim junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr on Friday at Times Square.
For Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs), it'll be his first bout since he was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission, retroactive to his no-contest vs. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) on April 20, 2024. Garcia originally won the bout by split decision, but multiple failed drug tests for ostarine led to the result being overturned and his suspension. It'll also mark the first fight of Garcia and Romero's career at welterweight.
Romero has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts. Romero, who is the former WBA junior welterweight champion, defeated Manuel Jaimes by unanimous decision on Sept. 14 in his last fight.
Here are the keys to victory for both fights in their clash for the WBA welterweight title.
Keys to Victory
Ryan Garcia
Garcia is the quicker, more skilled fighter and bigger puncher of the two. If all three of those advantages are on display, Garcia could be in line for a quick night at the office.
Garcia will be better off keeping the fight at range. Doing so will allow him to use his speed and skills advantage, and the cleaner the fight is, the more equipped Garcia is to take home the victory. It'll also allow Garcia to time Romero on his way in with his lightning-quick left hook. The right uppercut is also a punch that could present itself to Garcia as Romero tries to duck into range.
Romero is an awkward fighter who packs some thump in his punches. Garcia would be wise to take his time to make his reads and see where everything is coming from. Once Garcia is comfortable, he'll be in a better situation to let his hands go.
Romero will likely test the maturity of Garcia. If he goes right after Romero to try and take him out early and doesn't, that could spell trouble for Garcia later in the fight. But if Garcia stays patient and uses his strengths to his advantage, he'll be well-positioned to get back into the win column.
Rolly Romero
Romero's punching power and awkwardness have been key to his success in the past, and he'll need to use both if he wants to have a chance to upset Garcia.
The best way to slow down a much faster fighter is to mix up your timing. Rolly's awkwardness and unconventional style will be imperative to finding his way to the inside, where his physical strength could allow him to muscle Garcia around. He also can't be afraid to make it a rough and dirty fight in an attempt to throw Garcia off his rhythm.
If there's one glaring weakness in Garcia's defense, it's that he has a bad habit of pulling straight back with his hands down. If Romero can force Garcia to pull straight back, a left hook or overhand right could find its way to Garcia's chin. And if Romero can find a consistent home for those shots, his chances of pulling off the upset increase exponentially.
Here is how to watch Garcia vs Romero in the biggest bout in boxing tonight.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero fight date
Date: May 2, 2025
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero start time
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
TV/ Stream: Watch on DAZN PPV
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero location
Location: Times Square, New York
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero fight card
Welterweight: Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Welterweight: Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
WBO & Ring Magazine Title Fight: Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr
