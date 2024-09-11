Xander Zayas Set for Showdown Against Damian Sosa At Madison Square Garden
By Moses Ochieng
Xander Zayas is scheduled to face Mexico’s Damian Sosa in a 10-round bout on Friday, September 27, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event will be headlined by a WBO women’s welterweight title fight between reigning champion Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) and former junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs).
Puerto Rico’s Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs), a rising star based in Sunrise, Florida, will make his second appearance of the year as he aims to maintain his undefeated record. In June, Zayas secured a unanimous decision win over Patrick Teixeira at the same venue. Signed by Top Rank at just 16 years old, Zayas has grown in popularity in New York since turning pro in 2019. Meanwhile, Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico, is returning to the ring after defeating unbeaten prospect Marques Valle via split decision in April.
“Damian Sosa is a Mexican warrior who brings that work ethic, hunger, and drive to snatch this win from me. He’s coming off a solid victory in his last fight against another Puerto Rican. I know he'll come well-prepared, and that’s exactly what we want. We want the best version of Damian Sosa that night, and I think we’ll get it. We are adjusting for a fighter who applies a lot of pressure and throws lots of punches. It’s all about being smart, sticking to the game plan, and listening to my corner," Zayas in media reports.
“Right now, we’re focusing more on conditioning, being at 100 percent at all times, and not losing focus at any point during the fight. We're also working on being ready to fight on the inside when I need to and boxing on the outside when it’s time to box.”
“It’s exciting to be heading back to New York. Every time, I can feel more of the love and support from the people who want to see me in the city that never sleeps. It’s something special.” Zayas continued.
Zayas, 22, is quickly establishing New York as his fighting base, boasting a 5-0 record at Madison Square Garden venues.