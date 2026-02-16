Zuffa Boxing 03 Results: Efe Ajagba Rolls Past Charles Martin

Efe Ajagba entered his Zuffa Boxing debut with a lot of questions. He answered all of them while passing a critical test in his career with flying colors.

Ajagba had two fights against high-level heavyweights before Zuffa Boxing 03: a loss to Frank Sanchez in 2021 and a draw with Martin Bakole in his most recent outing. Those results caused some to give up on him as a potential future champion, but Ajagba silenced many doubters while collecting the biggest win of his career over Charles Martin.

Ajagba headlined a night of thrilling action at Zuffa Boxing 03, which saw all three main card fights end in spectacular fashion. Ajagba's victory followed Umar Dzambekov's show-stopping knockout of Ahmed El Biali in the co-main event, which is already an early Knockout of the Year candidate.

Dzambekov's flawless performance one-upped Jaybrio Pe Benito, who set the tone in the main card opener. Pe Benito closed as a 6-1 underdog to Abel Mejia but brought the fight for as long as it lasted to maintain his undefeated record.

Ajagba, Dzambekov and Pe Benito have now constructed the first all-knockout main card in Zuffa Boxing's brief history.

Efe Ajagba picks up first KO win since 2023

Efe Ajagba looked stuck in the mud through two rounds, landing just nine punches in the first six minutes, per Compubox. But the Nigerian, who calmly advanced the entire fight, changed everything with a quick two-punch combination that sent Martin to the deck late in the third round.

Martin managed to barely survive to make it to the stool, but the knockdown proved to be the beginning of the end. Ajagba landed another knockdown early in the fourth round before earning the stoppage minutes later as referee Thomas Taylor intervened.

Ajagba dedicated his performance to his late father, who passed shortly before the fight. The 31-year-old is now 21-1-1 while collecting his first stoppage victory since 2023.

Umar Dzambekov stiffens Ahemd El Biali

Umar Dzambekov was the biggest favorite of Zuffa Boxing 03 and looked the part in the co-main event.

Dzambekov asserted his dominance from the opening bell, outclassing Ahmed El Biali with his speed, footwork, and timing. The undefeated Chechen barely got touched while dancing around the veteran El Biali in the first round before closing the show in the second frame.

Just a minute into the second round, Dzambekov pulled El Biali into the corner, where he countered a lazy jab with a vicious lead uppercut to knock his 35-year-old counterpart out cold.

As Max Kellerman declared in his post-fight interview, Dzambekov is now the proud owner of the best highlight of Zuffa Boxing's first three events. He improves to 14-0 with the dynamic win, with 10 knockouts, all within the first four rounds.

Jaybrio Pe Benito dominates Abel Mejia to pull off massive upset

Abel Mejia was listed as high as a 10-1 favorite to beat Jaybrio Pe Benito at Zuffa Boxing 03, which the latter proved was an outrageously mispriced line. Despite his clear height and reach advantage, Mejia was a step behind Pe Benito for the entire seven-minute fight before getting stopped.

Pe Benito was the aggressor from the jump, throwing 59 punches in round one, according to Compubox. Mejia matched his pace in round two and had more success in the phone booth, but got clipped by a left hook at the end of the round that sent him to the canvas.

Mejia had recovered by the start of round three, but the initial knockdown proved to be the beginning of the end. Pe Benito kept the pedal to the medal until a right hand landed flush on Mejia's ear, flooring him for good.

Pe Benito's power proved to be the difference in a fight where both fighters landed on each other at a similar rate.

Pe Benito improves to 7-0 with the win, while handing Mejia his first professional loss.

Zuffa Boxing 03 Results

Main card

Efe Ajagba def. Charles Martin by TKO in Round 4 (1:11), heavyweight

Umar Dzambekov def. Ahmed El Biali by KO in Round 2 (0:57), light heavyweight

Jaybrio Pe Bentio def. Abel Mejia by TKO in Round 3 (0:48), lightweight

Prelims

Leo Ruiz def. Casey Streeter by TKO in Round 4 (1:23), middleweight

Mark Beuke def. Antonio Woods by split decision (77-75, 77-75, 75-77), middleweight

Oswaldo Molina def. Joshua Clark by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54), lightweight

Emiliano Alvarado def. Devin Gantt by TKO in Round 4 (1:24), featherweight

Dariial Kuchmenov def. Jorge Lagunas by TKO in Round 4 (1:32), lightweight

Zuffa Boxing 03 Performance Bonuses

Performance of the Night: Umar Dzambekov, Jaybrio Pe Benito

Fight of the Night: Mark Beueke vs. Antonio Woods