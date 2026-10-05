Dana White Again Escalates Rivalry With Eddie Hearn

Boxing promotion has always been a battle of humility, tough talk, mind games, and on-camera performance. Whereas local promotion gave way to global expansion, promoters remain equal parts businessman and carnival barker.

Now, those who make fights take their boardroom hostilities into the streaming realm, where they will make the most money. Additionally, social media has created new opportunities for promotion, allowing the parties involved to bypass traditional media and share their messages directly with the public.

Zuffa Boxing boss Dana White made his reputation as a blunt-talking executive who pretty much had his way in mixed martial arts. White controlled the narrative, with much of the combat sports press never challenging him, allowing him to operated unchecked throughout the process.

When he is questioned, White often responds with anger. Under those circumstances, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn shows a level of resistance unfamiliar to White, and he does not appreciate it.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / AAP

As Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury embark on their training for their December 11 megafight, White was placed in an unfamiliar position. At last week's press conference, White was nowhere to be found and was forced to explain why he would not be in attendance.

Hearn, who was in London for the event, took the opportunity to troll the UFC co-founder. As part of the agreement for Joshua, White was excluded from any involvement in the promotional process. In effect, by being minimized, Hearn was able to take control of the narrative and deal the UFC boss a rare humiliation.

Dana White strikes back at Eddie Hearn

For months, long before the Fury vs Joshua fight was confirmed, White and Hearn exchanged jabs at each other. With Hearn seemingly having the upper hand in their rivalry, White opted to fire a few more shots in his direction. As a guest on The Diary of a CEO podcast, White sat down with host Steven Bartlett and offered his brutal opinions regarding Hearn.

"Eddie Hearn is weak. His dad built that business. His dad is a real guy. As I get deeper into this thing, his dad is the guy."

White continued the jab by comparing Frank Warren to Hearn.

"And I see it in Frank Warren. Frank Warren came out recently. And he doesn't talk and s---, he hasn't said anything. He's been completely silent through this thing. I saw an interview with him the other day. Frank Warren's a real guy. Eddie's not the guy. Eddie's dad is the guy."

In essence, White lobbed the claim that Hearn is where he is in boxing because of his father and not due to any of his own doing. Using nepotism as an insult is not new to boxing, but White telling people that Hearn isn't self-made could be considered ironic.

White didn't enter the game alone either

For all of White's claims that Hearn accomplished nothing on his own, the promoters' own history must come into focus. First, White's relationship with the Fertitta brothers is the reason why he became a voice in combat sports. To his credit, White did facilitate the sale of the Ultimate Fighting Championship from founder Bob Meyrowitz to Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta.

When the UFC sold to Endeavor, White met Turki Alalshikh, the money behind Zuffa and the quietest, most effective boxing executive in the sport. White is the face of Zuffa, while Alalshikh is the wallet. As a result, both Hearn and White entered the game through connections, with someone close to them.

Dana White is so mentally broken over Eddie Hearn humiliating & exposing him.



When asked about it, he stares at the floor dejected & reads off a canned promo, LARPing as the Fury vs AJ promoter & totally avoids addressing the question pic.twitter.com/pj4RX3Jd4e — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) October 4, 2026

With White's podcast appearance, expect Hearn to respond with passion. If no good deed goes unnoticed, no petty jab will go unreturned. In the end, boxing fans will enjoy the theater as they await the Battle of Britain.