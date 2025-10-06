Beating the Spread: Week 6’s most surprising college football outcomes
As college football gets deeper into its season, oddsmakers and the betting public alike should have a better idea of who these teams are and what they are capable of. However, the game continues to deliver surprises, and Week 6 of the college football schedule delivered several games that stumped the spread.
Pittsburgh 48, Boston College 7
The Pitt Panthers may have found their quarterback of the future after true freshman Mason Heintschel threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns as Pitt thoroughly dominated ACC rival Boston College. Heintschel became the first true freshman since Kenny Pickett to start a game at quarterback for the Panthers. The blowout win was much needed after Pitt lost its previous two contests and will travel to meet No. 25 Florida State this Saturday in Tallahassee.
Gametime odds: Pittsburgh -7
Difference: 34 points
Connecticut 51, Florida International 10
UConn rolls into their Week 7 bye in high spirits after thrashing Florida International Saturday afternoon in Hartford. The Huskies piled up 527 yards of total offense, including a season-high 355 passing yards from senior quarterback Joe Fagnano. The difference could have been even more stark had the Panthers not tacked on a late four quarter touchdown to cut the final deficit to 34 points.
Gametime odds: Connecticut -7
Difference: 34 points
UCLA 42, Penn State 37
The biggest upset of Week 6 saw a winless UCLA team take down Penn State, which came into Saturday’s contest ranked No. 7 in the country. Under interim head coach Tim Skipper, who is holding things down in Westwood after Deshaun Foster was fired earlier this season, the Bruins scored on their opening possession and would lead 27-7 at the half. It was their first lead at any point in a game this season. Penn State, meanwhile, drops out of the Top 25 after two straight losses.
Gametime odds: UCLA +24.5
Difference: 29.5 points
Northwestern 42, UL-Monroe 7
Northwestern was just 12.5-point favorites against visiting Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, but dominated the Warhawks for their third win of the season. Northwestern scored 42 straight points after Louisiana-Monroe jumped out to a seven point lead, getting three passing scores from senior quarterback Preston Stone. The Wildcats now face a reeling Penn State team in Happy Valley this upcoming Saturday.
Gametime odds: Northwestern -12.5
Difference: 22.5 points
Old Dominion 47, Coastal Carolina 7
Old Dominion is quietly off to a really nice start to the 2025 season, and could be a sleeper contender for the College Football Playoffs if they can win the Sun Belt Conference title. The Monarchs only loss was in their season opener to an Indiana team that is now ranked in the Top 10. Coastal Carolina provided little opposition for Old Dominion this past Saturday. This contest was 34-0 at the half before Old Dominion called off the dogs.
Gametime odds: Old Dominion -18.5
Difference: 21.5 points
Duke 45, California 21
Duke had to make one of the longest intraconference road trips (2,840 miles) in college football to take on Cal, but were still installed as three-point favorites. The weary travelers got off to a slow start in Berkeley, spotting the home team 14 points to open the game. From there on, though, Duke rolled. The Blue Devils scored 24 points in less than eight minutes to close out the first half, and added two more second half touchdowns to win the game by 24 points.
Gametime odds: Duke -3
Difference: 21 points
Ball State 20, Ohio 14
Ohio looked like they could be a surprise MAC contender after playing Rutgers tough in Week 1, then upsetting Big 12 member West Virginia in Week 2. That may have been the high point of their 2025 season, though, as the Bobcats drop to 3-3 after losing to a Ball State team they were favored to beat by two touchdowns. The Cardinals outscored Ohio 20-0 in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown that came with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
Gametime odds: Ball State +14
Difference: 20 points
