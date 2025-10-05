Pitt Freshman QB Shines in First Career Start
PITTSBURGH - Pat Narduzzi spent some time reminiscing this week. Not a lot. He had a game to plan for vs. Boston College, but as he decided upon Mason Heintschel as his starting quarterback, he reflected upon an old memory.
The last time Pitt started a true freshman quarterback in a game was Nov. 24, 2017. Kenny Pickett received the start against the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium and led the Panthers to an improbable 24-14 win. It wasn't his first game action, nor was it Heintschel's, but it was the beginning of a long, successful career.
Boston College certainly isn't that Miami team, and it remains to be seen what Heintschel will do with his college career, but Narduzzi couldn't ignore the feeling - even before the record-setting performance.
"We think (Heintschel's) got that kind of ability," Narduzzi said after the game. "Again, one game doesn't define you. He's got a lot of work to do. We've got a big game this week against Florida State in Tallahassee. But it's stacking those wins and stacking the execution. So, that kind of is what it was."
Still, Heintschel was about as close to perfect as anyone could've hoped against Boston College, leading the Panthers to a 48-7 victory.
He completed 30-of-41 pass attempts for 323 yards with four touchdowns. The Panthers went 8-of-16 on third down (3-of-3 on fourth down) and picked up a whopping 30 first downs. They were efficient (7-of-7 in the red zone), and Heintschel looked like he was a veteran with 25 or 30 games of experience.
“It’s a dream come true, for sure," Heintschel said after the game. "This is why I came to Pittsburgh, and I have the most faith in coach Bell and I know he’s going to put us in the right spots to help us win games. And I’m just so blessed.”
It was a big decision for Narduzzi to bench Eli Holstein for the 18-year-old Heintschel, but his performance wasn't a surprise. Not for the coaching staff, who sang his praises all offseason, or his teammates. Like Kenny Johnson and Jimmy Scott, who watched him on the field.
“As soon as he got here, we noticed in spring ball," Scott said after the game. "Stuff he was doing vs. the freshman, it was like, this ain’t normal. So, seeing him going out today and play the way he played, it was awesome.”
Heintschel spread the wealth, throwing touchdown passes to four different receivers, and leading scoring drives that ended in touchdown runs from Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner, but there was a special connection with Johnson - the elder stateman of the wide receiving corps, in his third season with the Panthers.
He targeted Johnson a team-high 11 times, connecting on nine receptions for 115 yards (both career-highs) and a touchdown.
“I think this is the most in rhythm we played," Johnson said after the game. "I mean, any offense can be good as long as you play in rhythm, and as long as you trust the guys out there to make plays for you, and I don’t think Mason tried to go out there and be Superman. I think he just went out there, played a good, confident game, trusted us and let us make it happen for him.”
The box score reads well, very well (first Pitt true freshman to throw for four touchdowns in a game, if the statbook is correct), and if not for a late, late touchdown, it would've been the biggest conference win in program history. But it's the way Heintschel commanded the offense, taking what the defense gave him, showcasing an arm that can make plays all three levels and letting his playmakers make the plays for him. It was an encouraging step in the right direction - two or three or four steps even.
Heintschel himself is overjoyed with the performance, with the win, but he knows there's work to be done. He did a good job playing within the system, protecting the football and not trying to make a splash play on every snap, but he's a true freshman still. He had to remind himself not to be Superman.
“We’ve got the guys around me to make my job easy, so just being able to get them the ball in space and not trying to do too much, that makes it a heckuva lot easier for me,” Heintschel said.
There was a play in the second quarter where Heintschel whipped the football cross-body, on the run, toward a streaking Blue Hicks in the end zone. And while it was a dangerous throw, it was also very catchable. But Heintschel knows what's expected of him - and what will lead to success.
"We wouldn't have put him in there at that spot as a starting quarterback if we didn't think he could throw it 41 times and complete whatever he completed," Narduzzi said. "We knew what we were doing. Great job by coach Bell and the offensive staff."
