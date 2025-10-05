All Bruins

Did UCLA Quietly Find Its Next Head Coach?

Maybe the Bruins already have their next leader in-house.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three weeks after the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, some of college football's biggest and fastest-rising names have been linked to the polarizing UCLA Bruins coaching vacancy.

Between established names like Curt Cignetti, Mike Gundy and even Nick Saban, and some of the hottest risers like G.J. Kinne, Kenny Dillingham and Alex Golesh, perhaps one name is being overlooked in the program's most important hire to date -- interim head coach Tim Skipper.

ucl
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Fresh off leading the Bruins to a stunning win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday -- one of the program's most memorable wins -- Skipper inspired belief in the UCLA locker room that otherwise would've been impossible to discover.

Skipper has been an interim coach in each of the last three seasons, starting in 2023 when he led Fresno State to a bowl game win. In 2024, he led the Bulldogs to another bowl game and finished with a 6-7 record.

Fast-forward to his second game as UCLA's interim, the longtime assistant led the Bruins to one of the biggest wins of the college football season.

ucl
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (black cap) hugs Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin after defeating the Penn State 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Skip' is Ready

Soon after Skipper was named Westwood's interim head coach, he expressed his desire to be a head coach in the future.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
  • "I'm one of those people [where], if I'm doing something, I want to get to the top," he said in his first media availability as UCLA's interim. "So, if that's the top of the mountain in this profession, I want to do that. Whatever job it is, I'm going full speed ahead. That's just my nature.
  • "I actually experienced this last year, a full season. I enjoyed it. Wish you win some more games and things like that, but when you become a head coach, it's a lot less about the ball and more about the off-the-field stuff. So you either like it or you don't, and I rather enjoyed it. We're going to keep on building from that."
ucl
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite coaching just 16 games overall as an interim coach over the last three seasons -- which is 16 more than DeShaun Foster had before being hired -- Skipper's resume speaks for itself. He has an 8-8 overall record; his first being a bowl game win and his latest being a win against the No. 7 team in the country.

The culture and belief system he's built in such a short time at UCLA is undeniable. Skipper will almost certainly be a head coach sometime in the near future.

Why not in Westwood?

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.