Big Ten QB overtakes John Mateer for No. 1 spot in updated Heisman odds
Another week brought more shakeups in the Heisman Trophy odds lines. A week ago, John Mateer of Oklahoma was the solid favorite, but the announcement of Mateer's injury shifted the betting action quickly. Most books jumped Indiana's Fernando Mendoza to the new Heisman favorite, but it's a different Big Ten QB who jumps to the top of Caesars' post Week-5 odds: Oregon's Dante Moore.
More on Moore
Moore has been incredibly steady in Oregon's 5-0 start. He threw for 248 yards and three scores in Oregon's 30-24 overtime win over Penn State. For the season, Moore is connecting on just under 75% of his passes for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns against a single interception. Moore was at +1200 a week ago, behind Mateer, Mendoza, and Miami QB Carson Beck, and level with TCU QB Josh Hoover. He's up to +750 now.
Simpson, eh?
Second on the new odds list from Caesars is Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who wasn't among the top dozen plays last week. Simpson climbed to +950 on the strength of Alabama's win at Georgia to snap the Bulldogs' 33-game winning streak. Simpson passed for 276 yards and two scores in the win. For the season, he has thrown for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
A new face
The new player to make his notable appearance on the Heisman betting list is Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who at +1400 odds, ties for fifth with Indiana's Mendoza on the betting list. Chambliss began the season on the bench behind Austin Simmons. But Simmons sustained a nagging ankle injury and had trouble with turnovers.
Enter Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Delta State, who led the Rebels to a massive win over No. 4 LSU. He passed for 314 yards and a touchdown, making three consecutive 300-yard passing games since he took over as starter for the Rebels. Chambliss has also rushed for 245 yards over that span and he may continue to be a major Heisman candidate.
Gone but not forgotten
Mateer's hand injury drops him from No. 1 to outside the top 12 players in betting lines. To date, Oklahoma has only indicated that Mateer is expected to miss the Kent State game on October 4th. This was a bye week for the Sooners. Expectations seem to be that Mateer will miss more than a single game, which doubtlessly accounts for his slide out of the Heisman picture, at least for the moment.
