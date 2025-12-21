FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Chiefs vs Titans
New users can claim an exciting FanDuel Missouri promo code offer ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' road matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 21. This welcome bonus delivers $300 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager, making it one of the top Missouri sportsbook promos available.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Chiefs vs Titans
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer requires no special code to activate this generous welcome bonus. New Missouri customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager to unlock $300 in bonus bets regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and first wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of bet settlement.
- Seven-day expiration period for bonus funds.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Tennessee and your wager loses, you'll still receive $300 in bonus bets. Alternatively, if you place a $5 moneyline bet on the Titans and win, you'll collect your original winnings plus the $300 bonus bet credit.
This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri welcome offer
Claiming this FanDuel Missouri new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before kickoff on Sunday:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your account.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 into your new account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available Chiefs vs Titans betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose.
With Gardner Minshew stepping in for the injured Patrick Mahomes, this Chiefs-Titans matchup offers plenty of compelling betting angles for your first wager. Read our complete FanDuel review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for current customers beyond this FanDuel MO sign-up bonus. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These rotating bonuses ensure that Missouri bettors always have fresh opportunities to enhance their wagering experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.