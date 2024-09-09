College Football HQ

Boston College vs. Missouri early odds, prediction, how to watch

Early betting odds and predictions for Boston College vs. Missouri in this Week 3 college football game.

One of two games involving ranked teams on the same field this week finds a new ACC hopeful squaring off against an SEC contender as Missouri hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Out to a fast 2-0 start after a statement win at Florida State and a thrashing of Duquesne, the Eagles are riding dynamic quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has 7 all-purpose touchdowns while completing more than 73 percent of his pass attempts.

Missouri is yet to allow a single point in two games against Murray State and Buffalo, but this defense will face a far-tougher test against a Boston College attack that has the targets to spread the field.

Let's take a look at the early game odds and predictions for Boston College vs. Missouri this week.

Boston College vs. Missouri odds, prediction

Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Missouri: -16.5 (-110)
Boston College: +16.5 (-110)

Missouri to win: -800
Boston College to win: +540

Over 54.5 points: -110
Under 54.5 points: -110

FPI picks: Missouri 76.7% to win

Boston College vs. Missouri betting trends

+ BC is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 road games

+ Missouri is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 games

+ Eagles are 4-9 straight-up in last 13 road games on a Saturday

+ Total went under in 6 of Missouri's last 8 games

+ Total went over in 6 of BC's last 8 games in Week 3

+ Total went over in 4 of Mizzou's last 5 games against an ACC team

+ Total went over in 7 of BC's last 9 games in September

+ Missouri is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday

Spread consensus picks

Boston College: 68 percent of bettors predict the Eagles will either win in an upset or keep the game within the point spread.

Missouri: 32 percent of wagers suggest the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread.

Our pick: Boston College +6.5, Over

Boston College vs. Missouri game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
