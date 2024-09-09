Boston College vs. Missouri early odds, prediction, how to watch
One of two games involving ranked teams on the same field this week finds a new ACC hopeful squaring off against an SEC contender as Missouri hosts Boston College on Saturday.
Out to a fast 2-0 start after a statement win at Florida State and a thrashing of Duquesne, the Eagles are riding dynamic quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has 7 all-purpose touchdowns while completing more than 73 percent of his pass attempts.
Missouri is yet to allow a single point in two games against Murray State and Buffalo, but this defense will face a far-tougher test against a Boston College attack that has the targets to spread the field.
Let's take a look at the early game odds and predictions for Boston College vs. Missouri this week.
Boston College vs. Missouri odds, prediction
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri: -16.5 (-110)
Boston College: +16.5 (-110)
Missouri to win: -800
Boston College to win: +540
Over 54.5 points: -110
Under 54.5 points: -110
FPI picks: Missouri 76.7% to win
Boston College vs. Missouri betting trends
+ BC is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 road games
+ Missouri is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 games
+ Eagles are 4-9 straight-up in last 13 road games on a Saturday
+ Total went under in 6 of Missouri's last 8 games
+ Total went over in 6 of BC's last 8 games in Week 3
+ Total went over in 4 of Mizzou's last 5 games against an ACC team
+ Total went over in 7 of BC's last 9 games in September
+ Missouri is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday
Spread consensus picks
Boston College: 68 percent of bettors predict the Eagles will either win in an upset or keep the game within the point spread.
Missouri: 32 percent of wagers suggest the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread.
Our pick: Boston College +6.5, Over
Boston College vs. Missouri game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams