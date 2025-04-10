College football teams expected to slump in 2025, per the bookies
It’s that time of year when hope springs eternal, and college football fans can entertain the idea that their team has a chance to take that giant leap forward.
But not all teams are made equally, and it’s inevitable that some will fall by the wayside, unable to repeat their success from the previous season.
What teams could be in for a wake up call when the 2025 campaign kicks off?
For that, let’s turn to the experts: the bookies.
We already covered what teams they expect will be the most improved this year. Now, let’s take a look at what schools the folks at BetMGM think will have the biggest decline.
Syracuse: 3.5 fewer wins
The departure of quarterback Kyle McCord, college football’s passing-yardage leader a year ago, will certainly cut into the Orange’s offensive production this season, that much is certain.
College Football HQ placed Syracuse at No. 11 in our spring ACC football power rankings, owing largely to that huge question left hanging over this offense after McCord’s exit.
Syracuse won 9 regular season games a year ago, making its 5.5 over/under win total projection the biggest gap from year to year according to the BetMGM books.
BYU: 2.5 fewer wins
The core of the Cougars’ offense should be in place this fall, with quarterback Jake Retzlaff, top receiver Chase Roberts, and lead back LJ Martin returning in 2025.
Not to mention the bulk of a defense that was the most productive in the Big 12 both in total statistical output and in scoring.
But the books are not sold on BYU, which won 10 regular season games last season, as BetMGM gives the Cougars a 7.5 over/under win total prediction heading into 2025.
Colorado: 2.5 fewer wins
One of the biggest questions in college football this year: what does Deion Sanders do now that his two sons and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter are out of the picture?
Sanders had coached his sons since they were in high school, but now he has to host what will be his first quarterback competition, between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, an uber-productive dual-threat, and incoming freshman Julian Lewis, who flipped from USC.
Colorado signed another promising transfer class, but Sanders needs to build his rushing offense from scratch after it ranked dead-last nationally and just lost top back Isaiah Augustave after he left the program.
Colorado won 9 games last year, but earned a meager 6.5 over/under win projection at BetMGM heading into the 2025 season.
Duke 2.5 fewer wins
Duke has won 26 games over the last three seasons under two different head coaches, so it would seem Manny Diaz returns a program working on a solid foundation.
But it would appear the bookies thought the Blue Devils got away with a few wins last year after it went 6-1 in one-score games, so could be due for a reset.
Darian Mensah steps in at quarterback after a solid showing at Tulane, and he’ll have to get this offense going early with big games against his old school and Illinois early on.
Duke went 9-4 a year ago, but has a 6.5 over/under at BetMGM this season.
Indiana: 2.5 fewer wins
Curt Cignetti hit the ground running in his first year, doubling the Hoosiers’ expected preseason win total, ranking second in FBS in scoring, and going 11-2 with an 8-1 record in Big Ten play.
That was Indiana’s best showing on a football field, ever. But the books aren’t convinced in a repeat performance, giving this team an 8.5 over/under win total projection. Still respectable, but a decrease from last year’s showing.
Fernando Mendoza steps in at quarterback, and he’ll have returning star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt coming back, combined with some major defensive production from a unit that ranked second in yards allowed and sixth in scoring.
College Football HQ placed Indiana at No. 6 in our preseason Big Ten football power rankings, but this could easily prove to be another top-five showing in the conference in 2025.
Iowa State: 2.5 fewer wins
Matt Campbell has turned out some of the most productive defenses in the Big 12 over the last several years, but he has some holes to fill on that side of the ball heading into 2025.
That may account for BetMGM losing some faith in the Cyclones this time around, as they are listed with an over/under of 7.5 wins as spring practice rolls on.
Rocco Becht is back under center for a third year, but Iowa State’s offense may take a more conservative approach after losing 1,000-yard receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.
And while the Cyclones do get running backs Abu Sama and Carson Hansen on the field again, they’ll have to do better than the No. 70 ranking in FBS this backfield had a year ago.
