Colorado Buffaloes' Leading Rusher From Last Season No Longer On Team
Following only one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, running back Isaiah Augustave is reportedly no longer on the team.
Colorado released its 2025 spring football roster on Wednesday, and Augustave's name was notably absent. DNVR's Scott Procter later reported that the former Arkansas transfer is no longer with the CU football program. Augustave led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards on 85 carries last season.
With the spring transfer portal window opening on April 16, Augustave is likely looking for an opportunity elsewhere. His next college destination will be his third in three years.
Augustave's departure comes only two months after coach Deion Sanders hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as Colorado's new running backs coach. Faulk replaced Gary "Flea" Harrell, who's now coaching running backs at Wyoming.
Augustave was practicing with the Buffs early in spring camp but hasn't been seen in recent Well Off Media videos.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Deion Sanders Teaches Colorado Buffaloes Public Speaking Skills, Business Pitch
During his lone season with the Buffs, Augustave started in six games and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after a 91-yard rushing performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Oct. 26. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back also rushed for 59 yards against Utah and 53 against Arizona. His four rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead with fellow running back Micah Welch and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Running back now becomes a position of need for "Coach Prime" and his staff entering the next transfer portal window. After losing Augustave, Colorado's running back room features three scholarship players in Charlie Offerdahl, Dallan Hayden and Brandon Hood. Offerdahl and Hood are both former walk-ons (Hood at Georgia), and Hayden began his college career at Ohio State. Titus Bautista and Christian Sarem are also featured on Colorado's spring roster as walk-ons.
"If you're not trying to improve, then you're getting worse," Faulk said earlier this spring. "Even if I came in here and we were coming off being top 10, top five (in rushing yards), I'm still looking at where can we improve? That's the idea, and that's the mindset that we have to have. That's what we want to instill in the football players that we bring in here and that we coach."
New offensive line coach Gunnar White also has high expectations for Colorado's rushing attack next season.
"We have to run the ball," White said. "That's a non-negotiable. We had two of the best players in college football last year (Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter), and of course, we're going to utilize that. If it is a weapon and strength, why not take advantage? But we have to run the ball, and the team has to depend on the offensive line this year for us to be successful like we're planning and hope to be."
Tight end Sam Hart and safety Savion Riley were also noticeably absent from Colorado's spring football roster. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but they could be headed for the transfer portal.
Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game is scheduled for April 19.