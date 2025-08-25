Colorado vs. Georgia Tech early football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Colorado and Georgia Tech square off on Saturday in this Week 1 college football game. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for the matchup from the oddsmakers.
What does Coach Prime have in store heading into Year 3 at Colorado? His two most important players, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, are both gone, leaving Deion Sanders in prove-it mode to see if he can build again.
Georgia Tech nearly knocked off rival Georgia in an eight-overtime marathon last season and placed top 35 nationally in rushing output, returning quarterback Haynes King, among other notable contributors on that side of the ball.
Where is the money going between the Buffaloes and the Yellow Jackets?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Colorado vs. Georgia Tech in this Week 1 college football game, according to the oddsmakers and bettors.
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech football picks, odds
The bookmakers are siding with the ACC team on the road in this season opener against Coach Prime and his Buffaloes.
Georgia Tech is a 4.5 point favorite against Colorado in this Week 1 college football matchup, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the matchup.
Georgia Tech: -3.5 (-105)
Colorado: +3.5 (-115)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
--
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado trends
Colorado was 1-2 (33.3%) against the spread in non-conference games last season ...
Georgia Tech went 3-2 (60%) ATS against non-conference teams ...
Colorado went 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread at home a year ago ...
Tech was 2-3 (40%) ATS on the road last fall ...
Georgia Tech was 1-1 against the spread as a road favorite in 2024 ...
Colorado went 1-0 ATS as a home underdog last season ...
Georgia Tech was 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Colorado is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games overall ...
The total went under in 10 of Georgia Tech’s last 15 games ...
And it went under in 5 of Colorado’s last 7 home games on a Friday ...
Georgia Tech is 5-14-1 against the spread in its last 20 games as the favorite ...
Colorado was 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on a Friday ...
Georgia Tech is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
Colorado is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games ...
--
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors are siding with the Yellow Jackets over the Buffaloes in this non-conference matchup, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Georgia Tech is getting 63 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow point spread.
The other 37 percent of wagers project Colorado will either beat the Yellow Jackets outright in an upset, or lose by fewer than 5 points.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Yellow Jackets over the Buffaloes.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia Tech will defeat Colorado by a projected score of 29 to 24.
--
How we’re betting the game
College Football HQ early game prediction: Colorado +4.5
Why? Georgia Tech has the pieces to bother the Buffaloes’ secondary and its own pass defense should credibly challenge Colorado’s vertical game, now led by veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter, and the Yellow Jackets should have the protection to keep this offense on schedule. Tech wins by a field goal, but Colorado covers.
--
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Colorado
When: Fri., Aug. 29
Where: Boulder, Colo.
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
--