Georgia vs. Kentucky early game odds, prediction, how to watch
This weekend brings us what used to be an SEC East matchup, but since the abolition of divisions, just a regular SEC game as No. 1 ranked Georgia goes on the road against Kentucky on Saturday.
It's the conference opener for the Bulldogs, who have dominated in two games, allowing six combined points against Clemson and Tennessee Tech.
Kentucky dropped its SEC debut at home against South Carolina in a 31-6 decision that left quarterback Brock Vandagriff completing just 3 passes for 30 yards and not scoring in the second half.
Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for Georgia vs. Kentucky in this game.
Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, predictions
Georgia is a 24.5 point favorite against Kentucky, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 45.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Georgia at -4500 to win outright and for Kentucky at +1600.
Georgia: -24.5 (-105)
Kentucky: +24.5 (115)
Over 45.5 points: -105
Under 45.5 points: -115
Football Power Index predicts Georgia will win the game in 92.3 percent of its simulations and be 24 points better than Kentucky, not enough to cover the spread.
Georgia vs. Kentucky trends
+ Georgia is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games against Kentucky
+ Total went over in 8 of Kentucky's last 12 games
+ Bulldogs are 10-0 straight-up in their last 10 against UK
+ UK is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games against SEC teams
+ Georgia is 0-6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games in September
+ Kentucky is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 home games
+ Total went under in 5 of Georgia's last 6 games
Spread consensus picks
Kentucky: 57 percent of bettors project the Wildcats will keep the game within the 24.5 point spread or win in an upset.
Georgia: 43 percent of wagers suggest the Bulldogs will win the game and cover the spread.
Our pick: Kentucky +24.5, Over
Georgia vs. Kentucky game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams