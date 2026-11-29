Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith turned the Heisman Trophy race into a coronation in Week 13, breaking Desmond Howard's Big Ten single-season touchdown record in a 45-0 rout of Michigan ahead of the Dec. 12 ceremony.

Smith shortened from -400 to -2200 after his three-touchdown afternoon. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier drifted from +500 to +1600 despite a five-touchdown night, while Miami's Darian Mensah (+4000), Wake Forest's Gio Lopez (+8000), Notre Dame's CJ Carr (+10000) and Georgia's Gunner Stockton (+10000) fill out the board.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (-2200)

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Last week: 45-0 win vs. Michigan; 8 rec., 90 yds, 3 TD

Next: Bowl selection, Sunday, Dec. 6

Smith caught touchdowns of 5, 2 and 30 yards from Luke Fahey in what's expected to be his final game at Ohio Stadium. His first score broke Terry Glenn's school record of 17 receiving touchdowns, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day went for it on fourth-and-13 late in the fourth quarter to give his star one more shot at Howard's mark.

The 30-yarder came with 1:45 left and gave Smith 20 receiving touchdowns, one more than Howard caught during his 1991 Heisman season. Smith then struck the Heisman pose, just as Howard did against Ohio State 35 years ago. Earlier this month, Howard had questioned Smith's candidacy on ESPN's "First Take."

"It means a lot to me. All that stuff he be talking. So, I was happy to get that one," Smith said.

The 45-0 final was Ohio State's largest win ever over Michigan and moved the Buckeyes to 8-4. Howard congratulated Smith on X and added in a video that he'd see him in New York. Smith finished the regular season with 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns, and those numbers make him the clear choice even without a Playoff team behind him.

2. QB Devon Dampier, Utah (+1600)

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Last week: 52-28 win vs. West Virginia; 393 yds, 5 TD; 31 rush yds

Next: vs. Texas Tech, Big 12 Championship Game, Friday, Dec. 4

Dampier's 8-yard touchdown pass to Larry Simmons put Utah up 52-7 midway through the third quarter, and he watched the rest of the game from the sideline. His 75-yard touchdown to Braden Pegan on the first snap of the second half set off "Heisman!" chants from the sellout crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The 393 yards and five touchdown passes were both career highs for the Phoenix native. His 316.7 passer efficiency rating was the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, and Pegan called him "our Heisman quarterback" afterward.

"To be the quarterback and the catalyst for the only undefeated team in FBS football right now. I mean, what more can you ask of the guy?" Utah coach Morgan Scalley said.

Outside of Smith, nobody has a stronger case. Dampier finished the regular season with 2,928 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, 673 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores, and his 40 total touchdowns lead the country. The 12-0 Utes have won 18 straight games going into the conference title game in Arlington, Texas.

3. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+4000)

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Last week: 45-11 win vs. Boston College; 431 yds, 5 TD

Next: vs. Wake Forest, ACC Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 5

After Miami fumbled away a snap on its opening drive, Mensah threw touchdown passes on each of the Hurricanes' next four possessions. Cooper Barkate and Vandrevius Jacobs each caught two scores, and Mensah did it without star receiver Malachi Toney for a fourth straight week.

The 431 yards were a career high, and the five touchdown passes tied his best. Cam Ward in 2024 and Stephen Morris in 2012 are the only other Miami quarterbacks in the last 20 seasons with multiple 400-yard games in a season.

"Besides being biased, I do think he's the best one in the country," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

The 11-1 Hurricanes went unbeaten in ACC play and posted their first 11-win regular season since 2002. Mensah has 3,748 passing yards, 34 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Still, his one head-to-head meeting with another contender ended in a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, and that's a big part of why the market keeps pushing him back.

4. QB Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (+8000)

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Last week: 31-7 win vs. Duke; 216 yds, 2 TD; 39 rush yds, 1 TD

Next: vs. Miami, ACC Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 5

Wake Forest trailed for the first time since Oct. 10 when Nate Sheppard's 9-yard touchdown run put Duke up 7-0 in the second quarter. Lopez answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Meeks before halftime. Then Eli Potts returned Duke's onside kick 50 yards for a score to open the third quarter.

Lopez finished the next drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Wake Forest scored 31 straight points in front of a sellout crowd of 34,952, with "College GameDay" on campus. The win tied the program record for victories and stretched the longest winning streak in school history to nine.

"I know this: We've got an opportunity to earn (a CFP bid) and not leave it up to anybody else," Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said.

Lopez has 2,917 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and 11 rushing scores in his first season since transferring from North Carolina. His one interception is the fewest of any contender on this list. Miami handed Wake Forest its only loss, 33-20 in September, so the Madison, Alabama, native gets a rematch with Mensah with a conference title and a Playoff bid at stake.

5. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+10000)

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Last week: 52-17 win at Syracuse; 269 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT; 13 rush yds, 1 TD

Next: College Football Playoff selection, Sunday, Dec. 6

Notre Dame scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions and piled up 520 yards against a Syracuse team playing its third-string quarterback. Carr threw touchdown passes to Jordan Faison, Nolan James Jr. and Elijah Burress and added a 13-yard scoring scramble.

Faison caught six passes for 112 yards, and the Irish turned three takeaways into 21 points. Carr finished the regular season with 2,966 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. That's the most passing yards by a Notre Dame quarterback since Jack Coan in 2021 and the most touchdown passes since Ian Book threw 34 in 2019.

"I don't do a lot of lobbying, but it's hard for me to believe he ain't one of the top players in the country who should be invited to that Heisman Trophy ceremony," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.

The 11-1 Irish have won five straight and sit No. 4 in the CFP rankings, and the Saline, Michigan, product owns the head-to-head win over Mensah. Notre Dame has no conference title game, so Carr's case is complete, and at +10000 a finalist invitation is the realistic goal.

6. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+10000)

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Last week: 63-0 win vs. Georgia Tech; 233 yds, 4 TD; 16 rush yds, 1 TD

Next: vs. Texas, SEC Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 5

Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, led 35-0 at halftime and handed Georgia Tech the most lopsided loss in the history of the rivalry. The Yellow Jackets didn't cross midfield until the final play of the game.

Stockton threw touchdown passes to Talyn Taylor, Lawson Luckie, London Humphreys and Craig Dandridge before adding a rushing score. The Tiger, Georgia, native has 2,623 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes, four interceptions and four rushing touchdowns for the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings.

"I don't care, I just play ball," Stockton said when asked about the Heisman.

Stockton leads the best team in the sport, but he doesn't have the volume of Dampier or Mensah. The 11-1 Bulldogs face Texas in Atlanta, which gives Stockton the biggest stage of any contender on championship weekend.

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