Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith tightened his grip on the Heisman Trophy race in Week 12 even though Nebraska ended the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff hopes with a 31-28 upset in Lincoln.

Smith shortened from -144 to -400 after a six-catch, 165-yard, two-touchdown afternoon. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier moved into second at +500, while Miami quarterback Darian Mensah slid from +340 to +1550 after a two-interception night against Virginia Tech. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez cracked the top five at +3000.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (-400)

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Last week: 31-28 loss at Nebraska; 6 catches, 165 yards, 2 TD

Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28

Smith took a Luke Fahey deep ball 67 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game and added a second score just before halftime. His 165 yards accounted for nearly half of Ohio State's 335 total yards, and he got there on only nine targets.

The performance was Smith's 18th career 100-yard game, a Big Ten record, and it made him the first receiver in conference history with 4,000 career receiving yards. His second touchdown tied Terry Glenn's Ohio State single-season mark of 17 receiving scores.

"Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after the game.

The Buckeyes fell to 7-4, and a tipped fourth-quarter deep ball intended for Smith turned into the interception that set up the touchdown that put Nebraska ahead 31-21. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer predicted Smith will win it regardless of the team's record, and at -400 the market agrees. Smith has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2. QB Devon Dampier, Utah (+500)

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Last week: 38-17 win at TCU; 278 passing yards, 2 TD; 62 rushing yards, 2 TD

Next: vs. West Virginia, Friday, Nov. 27

Dampier took over again after TCU erased a 17-0 halftime deficit and tied the game with 9:26 left. He ran for 10 and 22 yards on the go-ahead drive, then rolled right on third-and-4 from Utah's 15 and found Larry Simmons for an 85-yard touchdown.

The Phoenix native closed it with a 10-yard touchdown run after Jackson Bennee's second interception, and he struck the Heisman pose after both fourth-quarter scores. It was his third straight game with four total touchdowns, and he managed it while absorbing four sacks.

"Devon's just a competitor. He wills it," Utah coach Morgan Scalley said.

Dampier shortened from +720 and has 2,535 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, 642 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns for the 11-0 Utes. Utah has won 17 straight, clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and is the last unbeaten team in the country. David Pollack said this week there's nobody more important to his team, and no other contender has a better collection of fourth-quarter moments in November.

3. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+1550)

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Last week: 28-20 win vs. Virginia Tech; 25-of-37, 241 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 28

Mensah took the steepest fall among the contenders after his first pass was tipped and intercepted by Virginia Tech cornerback Joshua Clarke. Messiah Mickens scored on the next play, and the Hokies led 14-0 in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Clarke picked him off again on a deep throw in the third quarter. The Duke transfer steadied in the fourth, completing six of his seven passes as Miami scored the final two touchdowns on Mark Fletcher Jr. runs. It was only the second time Mensah has thrown multiple interceptions in a game.

"We didn't play well in a lot of aspects, but we played tough and gritty," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

The 10-1 Hurricanes clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game and a rematch with Wake Forest. Mensah has 3,317 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and four interceptions, but his zero-touchdown night came on the same weekend Smith and Dampier produced signature games, and the market punished him for it.

4. QB Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (+3000)

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Last week: 50-29 win at Georgia Tech; 17-of-22, 324 yards, 2 TD; 18 rushing yards, 2 TD

Next: vs. Duke, Saturday, Nov. 28

Lopez jumped into the top five after Wake Forest scored touchdowns on its first four drives and led 36-7 at halftime in Atlanta. He hit Jack Foley for a 66-yard touchdown during that opening burst and ran for two scores.

The eighth straight win extended the longest winning streak in program history and moved the Demon Deacons to 10-1. Their only loss came against Miami, 33-20 in September, and the two teams will meet again in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5.

"In the College Football Playoff era, we are the only team with six Power 4 road wins," Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said.

Lopez shortened from +5000 and has 2,701 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes in his first season since transferring from North Carolina. A title-game win over Mensah would give the Madison, Alabama, native the head-to-head result voters will remember when ballots go out.

5. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+3500)

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Last week: 24-3 win vs. SMU; 19-of-29, 312 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Next: at Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 28

Carr slid again even though he topped 300 passing yards for the second time this season. He sat at +140 two weeks ago and is now tied with Georgia's Gunner Stockton at +3500 as the market has consolidated around Smith and Dampier.

Jordan Faison made a one-handed grab in the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown pass that put Notre Dame up 14-3, and Carr later hit Jaden Greathouse for 62 yards after SMU pinned the Irish at their own 1. He threw his third interception of the season on a fourth-quarter deep ball intended for Micah Gilbert.

"It's a reflection of trust," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of the connection between his quarterback and Faison.

The Saline, Michigan, product has 2,697 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. The 10-1 Irish finished 6-0 at home for the first time under Freeman and can clinch a Playoff spot next week, but a defense that held SMU to its lowest point total since 2016 drew most of Saturday's credit.

Who rounds out the top 10?

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6. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+3500)

7. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama (+12500)

8. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (+15000)

9. QB Arch Manning, Texas (+25000)

10. QB Bear Bachmeier, BYU (+30000)

Stockton drifted from +2500 even after completing 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 34-6 win at No. 21 South Carolina. The Tiger, Georgia, native sent the 10-1 Bulldogs to the SEC Championship Game for a sixth straight season, a conference record.

Russell lengthened from +6000 after Alabama started Austin Mack in his place, and Mack threw four touchdowns in a 47-0 Senior Day win over Chattanooga. Manning entered the top 10 after completing 21 of 25 passes with two touchdowns and running for another in a 45-3 rout of Arkansas, Texas' fifth straight win.

Mestemaker fell from +10000 despite completing 30 of 40 passes for 294 yards after a very limited week of practice, helping Oklahoma State rally from a 24-7 halftime deficit to win 30-27 in overtime at Arizona State. Bachmeier slid from +15000 after throwing for 173 yards, running for two scores and hitting Jojo Phillips for the winning two-point conversion in BYU's 31-29 triple-overtime win at Kansas.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss fell out of the top 10.

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