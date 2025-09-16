Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction: Where experts see an edge
Oddsmakers reveal their expert prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska in this Week 4 college football game on Saturday.
Michigan improved to 2-1 last weekend after hanging a 60-point drubbing against Central Michigan, the widest margin for any UM team since 1922.
That took some of the edge off after absorbing a 24-13 loss at Oklahoma the week prior in which the offense was held to just one touchdown in Bryce Underwood’s first road start.
Nebraska is 3-0 heading into the Big Ten opener, ranking 15th in the country with 49 points per game on average, is seventh by allowing just 8 points, and Dylan Raiola leads a vertical offense that posts nearly 367 yards per game, good for fifth in FBS.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Cornhuskers and Wolverines?
Let’s take a look at the early expert prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska in this Week 4 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, odds
The books are keeping with the Wolverines in this road matchup, but by a narrow margin.
Michigan is a close 2.5 point favorite against Nebraska, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Michigan at -140 and for Nebraska at +116 to win outright.
Michigan: -2.5 (-115)
Nebraska: +2.5 (-105)
Over 45.5 points: -110
Under 45.5 points: -110
--
Michigan vs. Nebraska trends
Nebraska is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last 6 games...
Michigan is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games...
Nebraska is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games...
Michigan is 13-5 against the spread in its last 18 road games...
Nebraska is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Michigan..
Michigan won 1 of its last 5 games on the road straight-up...
The total went over in 4 of Nebraska’s last 5 home games...
Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents...
Nebraska is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games played in Week 4...
--
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors expect the Wolverines to handle the Cornhuskers on the road, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Michigan is getting 54 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal and cover the spread against the Cornhuskers.
The other 46 percent of wagers project Nebraska will either upset the Wolverines at home or will lose the game by 1 or 2 points.
The game’s implied score suggests a close victory for Michigan in the Big Ten debut.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Michigan will defeat Nebraska by a projected score of 24 to 21.
--
College Football HQ prediction
There’s a lot to like about Nebraska’s newfound aggression on offense, and the continued production from Raiola under center, but they haven’t faced a defense of the Wolverines’ caliber that will shake things up at the line on a consistent basis.
Prediction: Michigan -2.5
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
--