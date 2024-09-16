Nebraska vs. Illinois game odds, picks for Week 4
A pair of undefeated conference rivals square off in one of college football's four matchups with ranked teams on the same field as No. 24 Illinois travels to No. 22 Nebraska on Friday.
Nebraska holds a 14-6-1 all-time advantage in the series, including a 20-7 win in Champaign in 2023, a result that snapped a three game losing skid for the Cornhuskers against the Illini.
Illinois owns a win over a then-ranked Kansas two weeks ago and just dominated Central Michigan to start out at 3-0 and owns one of the nation's 10 best scoring defenses.
Nebraska sits 8th nationally by allowing under a touchdown per game on average and is coming off a 34-3 decision against Northern Iowa in which Dylan Raiola passed for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Let's take a look at the early betting lines and game odds for the Nebraska vs. Illinois game this week.
Nebraska vs. Illinois odds, picks for Week 4
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska: -8.5 (-110)
Illinois: +8.5 (-110)
Nebraska to win: -340
Illinois to win: +270.
Over 43.5 points: -110
Under 43.5 points: -110
Nebraska vs. Illinois trends
+ Illinois is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Nebraska
+ Total went under in 5 of Nebraska's last 6 games
+ Total went over in 4 of Illinois' last 5 games against a Big Ten team
+ Cornhuskers are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 September games
+ Illinois is 11-3 against the spread in its last 14 road games
+ Nebraska is a perfect 3-0 against the spread this season
+ Total went under in 4 of Illinois' last 5 games
Spread consensus picks
A majority of bettors currently favor Illinois in the matchup.
60 percent of wagers suggest the Illini will either win in an upset, or keep the game within the current point spread.
40 percent of bettors predict the Cornhuskers will win the game and cover the spread.
Our pick: Illinois +8.5
Nebraska vs. Illinois game time
When: Fri., Sept. 20
Time: 7 p.m. Central
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
