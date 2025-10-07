Oklahoma vs. Texas prediction: Where the experts see an edge
One of college football’s historic rivalry games kicks off this weekend from the Cotton Bowl as Oklahoma squares off against Texas on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the updated expert predictions for the matchup in Week 7.
Oklahoma is coming off an expected rout against Kent State with a perfect record through five games and is hopeful it can get star quarterback John Mateer on the field again after he was forced out last week with a hand injury.
Texas fell to 3-2 overall after a surprising (or was it?) loss at unranked Florida a week ago, falling out of the AP rankings, and with lingering and serious questions around the development and potential of quarterback Arch Manning, who has failed to live up to his five-star billing so far.
Where are the experts putting their money heading into this rivalry game?
Let’s take a look at the predictions and betting lines as Oklahoma and Texas meet in this Week 7 college football game.
Oklahoma vs. Texas prediction, odds
The bookmakers are calling the Longhorns a narrow favorite over the Sooners this weekend.
Texas is a 2.5 point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 43.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -130 and for Oklahoma at +108 to win outright.
Texas: -2.5 (-110)
Oklahoma: +2.5 (-110)
Over 43.5 points: -110
Under 43.5 points: -110
--
Oklahoma vs. Texas trends
Texas is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games..
Oklahoma is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games against Texas...
Texas is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games on a Saturday...
Oklahoma has won 5 of its last 7 games against Texas...
Texas is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 games played in Week 7....
Oklahoma is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games in October...
Texas is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games against Oklahoma...
The total went under in Oklahoma’s last 5 games...
And it went under in 12 of Texas’ last 17 games...
--
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors believe the Sooners will take care of the Longhorns in this rivalry matchup, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Oklahoma is getting 68 percent of bets to either defeat Texas outright in an upset, or to keep the margin under a field goal in a loss.
The other 32 percent of wagers project the Longhorns will defeat the Sooners by a field goal to cover the narrow point spread and avoid falling to .500.
--
Texas vs. Oklahoma score prediction
The implied score suggests that Texas will get back in the win column against the rival Sooners, but in a very narrow game.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 23 to 20.
- Texas -2.5
- Under 43.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
