Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma prediction: Where the experts see an edge
SEC football returns to the gridiron this weekend as No. 8 Ole Miss hits the road against No. 13 Oklahoma in a ranked-on-ranked matchup in college football’s Week 9 action, and now the oddsmakers and betting market have locked in their early prediction.
Ole Miss is coming off its first loss of the season, on the road against reigning SEC champion Georgia, leaving less margin for error going forward, but still with a clear path to Atlanta and the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma improved to 6-1 overall with a big road victory at South Carolina in which this ferocious defense put on another show, allowing just one touchdown and forcing two takeaways.
Where are the experts putting their money in this battle between the Rebels and Sooners? Let’s take a look at the initial prediction and betting lines for the game.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma prediction, odds
The betting markets are siding with the home team in this SEC matchup, but by a narrow margin given the quality of the opponent.
Oklahoma is a 3.5 point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -182 and for Ole Miss at +150 to win outright.
Oklahoma: -3.5 (-115)
Ole Miss: +3.5 (-105)
Over 51.5 points: -110
Under 51.5 points: -110
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma trends
Ole Miss is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games... Went under in 12 of its last 17 games on a Saturday... 4-1 straight-up against its last 5 SEC opponents... Won 8 of its last 9 games... 6-3 straight-up in its last 9 road games.
Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games... Went under in its last 5 games... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 home games... Won its last 5 home games overall... 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games played in October... Won 16 of its last 20 games played in Week 9.
Where the money is going
A slight majority is riding with the Sooners to hand the Rebels their second-straight loss, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Oklahoma is getting 53 percent of bets to win the game by more than a field goal to cover the spread and avoid a second loss in SEC play.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will either win the game outright in an upset or keep the final margin to a field goal or less in defeat.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests another win for the Sooners at home in this SEC test, but by a very close margin against the Rebels.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oklahoma will defeat Ole Miss by a projected score of 28 to 24.
The consensus prediction for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma is...
- Oklahoma -3.5
- Sooners -182
- Bet over 51.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams