Oregon vs. Boise State early odds, picks, Week 2 football prediction
Coming off a surprisingly closely-played game at home against an FCS opponent, Oregon embarks on a more difficult task in the non-conference schedule against Boise State in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
- The Ducks led Idaho by just 3 points in the fourth quarter last week but scored a late touchdown to pull away as Dillon Gabriel had 380 yards passing
- Ashton Jeanty ran for 6 touchdowns and the Broncos stacked up 651 yards but also allowed Georgia Southern to score 45 points
Here's the early betting information and expert picks for Oregon vs. Boise State as we look ahead to the Week 2 college football schedule.
Oregon vs. Boise State odds, predictions
Oregon: -18.5 (-115)
Boise State: +18.5 (-105)
Oregon to win: -1100
Boise State to win: +680
Over 61.5 points: -105
Under 61.5 points: -115
FPI picks: Oregon wins in 80 percent of simulations
Oregon vs. Boise State betting trends
+ Boise State is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games
+ Oregon is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games
+ Total went over in 4 of Boise State's last 5 games
+ Total went under in 5 of Oregon's last 6 games
+ Broncos are 5-1 straight-up in their last 6 games
+ Total went under in 4 of Oregon's last 5 games as the favorite
Spread consensus picks
Boise State: A majority of bettors, 57 percent, are projecting the Broncos will either win in an upset, or, more likely, stay within the point spread.
Oregon: The remaining 43 percent of wagers expect the Ducks to win and cover the line.
College Football HQ early prediction: Oregon wins by 14, doesn't cover the spread
Oregon vs. Boise State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7 p.m. Pacific
TV: Peacock
