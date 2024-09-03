Oregon vs. Boise State early odds, picks, Week 2 football prediction

College Football HQ

James Parks

What the wise guys predict for Oregon vs. Boise State as the Week 2 college football schedule brings us a notable non-conference game.
Coming off a surprisingly closely-played game at home against an FCS opponent, Oregon embarks on a more difficult task in the non-conference schedule against Boise State in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.

  • The Ducks led Idaho by just 3 points in the fourth quarter last week but scored a late touchdown to pull away as Dillon Gabriel had 380 yards passing
  • Ashton Jeanty ran for 6 touchdowns and the Broncos stacked up 651 yards but also allowed Georgia Southern to score 45 points

Here's the early betting information and expert picks for Oregon vs. Boise State as we look ahead to the Week 2 college football schedule.

Oregon vs. Boise State odds, predictions

Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Oregon: -18.5 (-115)
Boise State: +18.5 (-105)

Oregon to win: -1100
Boise State to win: +680

Over 61.5 points: -105
Under 61.5 points: -115

FPI picks: Oregon wins in 80 percent of simulations

Oregon vs. Boise State betting trends

+ Boise State is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games

+ Oregon is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games

+ Total went over in 4 of Boise State's last 5 games

+ Total went under in 5 of Oregon's last 6 games

+ Broncos are 5-1 straight-up in their last 6 games

+ Total went under in 4 of Oregon's last 5 games as the favorite

Spread consensus picks

Boise State: A majority of bettors, 57 percent, are projecting the Broncos will either win in an upset, or, more likely, stay within the point spread.

Oregon: The remaining 43 percent of wagers expect the Ducks to win and cover the line.

College Football HQ early prediction: Oregon wins by 14, doesn't cover the spread

Oregon vs. Boise State game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7 p.m. Pacific
TV: Peacock

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

