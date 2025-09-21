SEC QB overtakes Carson Beck for No. 1 in updated Heisman odds
Sometimes, good isn't good enough, and that seemed to be the message for Miami QB Carson Beck. Beck was solid and led his Miami Hurricanes to a 26-7 win over Florida in Week 4, but still saw himself edged out atop the Heisman Trophy odds list. Oklahoma QB John Mateer, who led a 24-17 win over No. 22 Auburn, has taken over the top spot.
Beck's slide
Beck held a narrow lead on the field in the Caesars' post-Week 3 odds at +825, but slid to +1,000 despite his win. Beck was 17 for 30 for 160 yards and an interception as Miami rushed for 189 yards and leaned heavily on its defense in the win.
Mateer's move
Mateer, on the other hand, was front and center for a top-flight victory. The dual-threat standout connected on 24 of 36 pass attemps for 271 yards and a touchdown. Mateer added 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the No. 11 Sooners held off Auburn for the win. Mateer was behind Beck a week ago at +850, but sees his odds shorten to +700 in the post-Week 4 Caesar's odds.
Mendoza's leap
The big mover in Week 4 was another quarterback-- Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza jumped from outside the top dozen players a week ago to second at +850. His No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers blasted No. 9 Illinois 63-10, with Mendoza running the show. The Cal transfer completed 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns in the easy win.
Other top candidates
Other potential candidates are TCU QB Josh Hoover and Oregon QB Dante Moore, who are both at +1200. Hoover was off for Week 3, but his Horned Frogs will be in action on Friday against Arizona State. Moore threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in an easy beatdown of in-state rival Oregon State.
But the biggest Heisman odds storylines after Week 4 have to be the rise of Mateer and Mendoza and the mild slide of Beck.
