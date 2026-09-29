Big 12 Power Rankings: Oklahoma State, Cincinnati Climb Entering Week 5

Impactful results inundated the Big 12 landscape during Week 4.

Most of the teams projected toward the top of the conference pre-season played Group of Six foes last week, but the teams expected to dwell in the middle of the league made important moves.

A week after struggling with Miami (OH) at home, Cincinnati upset Kansas State 31-26 thanks to a monster effort from its run game. Elsewhere, Oklahoma State pulled away late for a 41-24 win at West Virginia, a result that's beginning to make the masses forget about the Cowboys' season opener at Tulsa.

The bottom of the league also had its fair share of consequential outcomes in Week 4. UCF and Baylor prevailed in their respective home matchups with TCU and Colorado; the Horned Frogs and Buffaloes are quickly approaching panic mode with October on the doorstep.

Conference matchups almost entirely comprise Week 5. BYU and Texas Tech, the league's highest-ranked teams, are both on the road this week. Baylor, UCF and Cincinnati, three teams that opened league play with home wins, encounter their first conference road tests.

Below, we power rank all 16 Big 12 teams entering Week 5 of the 2026 college football seasons.

16. Iowa State

Iowa State wide receiver Ty Claiborne (89) battles for extra yards while being tackled by Utah linebacker Cyrus Polu (0) after making a catch during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones fought a constant uphill battle in their 31-17 loss to Utah. Iowa State’s defense showed immediate flaws against the run, and offensive stall outs around midfield in the first half were of no help in the 21-point halftime deficit.

Iowa State continues Big 12 play with West Virginia (Noon EDT, TNT). After their shortcomings against Wayshawn Parker and Devon Dampier, the Cyclones face yet another twitchy backfield tandem in Cam Cook and Michael Hawkins Jr.

15. Kansas

The Jayhawks were off last week following their international trip in Week 3. Self-inflicted errors were major storylines in Kansas’ losses to Missouri and Arizona State, placing it in a precarious spot before reaching the bulk of Big 12 play.

Kansas hosts Middle Tennessee for its non-conference finale this week (Noon EDT, ESPNU). The Blue Raiders went 2-2 in September and have yet to face Power Four opposition.

14. TCU

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Horned Frogs were once again questionable offensively in their 21-13 loss at UCF. Jeremy Payne and the other running backs couldn’t generate anything on the ground while Jaden Craig threw interceptions in moments where TCU had opportunities to either tie the game or take a lead.

TCU’s first Power Four home game of 2026 is against No. 10 BYU (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Cougars kept Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense at 17 points in Week 2, blanking them in the second half.

13. Colorado

The Buffaloes are soul searching after their loss at Baylor. The defense played significantly better than it did at Northwestern, but Colorado comes away with questions about who it starts at quarterback between Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson.

Colorado finally plays a Power Four home game against No. 12 Texas Tech this week (7:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Red Raiders are unbeaten through the first month of the season, although they didn't play like a true College Football Playoff contender in those first four games.

12. Baylor

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears did not flinch when Colorado tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Even though he was inconsistent, DJ Lagway hit on several downfield strikes while the Baylor defense generated 13 tackles for loss against a volatile offense.

Baylor’s first road game of the season is at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Sun Devils' defense is off to a strong start, but Cutter Boley and the offense were inconsistent in their matchups with Texas A&M and Kansas.

11. UCF

The Knights handled business against TCU despite trotting out a backup quarterback. Keyone Jenkins’ day wasn’t mistake-free but he managed the game effectively, completing 19 of his 20 pass attempts. Defensively, UCF forced four turnovers, picking off Jaden Craig twice and punching out a pair of fumbles.

UCF travels to No. 20 Houston for its first road game of Big 12 play (Noon EDT, ESPN2). The Cougars suffered a heartbreaking loss at Texas Tech in Week 3 but made it through non-conference play unscathed.

10. Arizona State

Sep 19, 2026; London, ENG; Arizona State Sun Devils utility player Clayton Smith (10) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils were one of the three teams on a bye in Week 4. Arizona State won ugly in its conference opener against Kansas in London, England, and the loss at Texas A&M is aging like milk given the Aggies’ abysmal start to SEC play.

Arizona State’s Big 12 home opener is against Baylor (10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Bears kept Auburn and Colorado's offenses under control in Weeks 1 and 4, but this is DJ Lagway's first road start of the season.

9. Kansas State

Derrick Salley Jr.’s fumble on the first play of the second half flipped momentum away from Kansas State in its loss at Cincinnati. The Wildcats were already struggling to defend the run at that point, and Gi'Bran Payne and Cole Tabb continued to run all over them in the second half.

The Wildcats get Week 5 off to correct their mistakes. A home bout with Houston awaits on the other side of the bye week.

8. Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats made a massive leap in this week’s Big 12 power rankings after their 31-26 win over Kansas State. The rushing attack continues to be a strength for Cincinnati as it has now rushed for over 250 yards in three of its first four games.

Cincinnati travels to Arizona to begin Big 12 road play (11 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Bearcats did enough to get wins over dual-threat quarterbacks against Boston College and Kansas State, but the secondary faces its toughest test yet in Noah Fifita.

7. West Virginia

The Mountaineers fought valiantly but ultimately ran out of gas in the final quarter of their loss to Oklahoma State. The defense allowed the Cowboys to score points on four of their final five possessions while the offense lost its rhythm as it abandoned the run in its last two possessions.

West Virginia heads to Iowa State for its Big 12 road opener (Noon EDT, TNT). The Cyclones had trouble with Wayshawn Parker all game in their loss to Utah, so a big day may be in order for Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook on the ground.

6. Arizona

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats trailed until late in the third quarter of their 34-24 win at Washington State. The Cougars scored on their first offensive possession and Noah Fifita threw a pick six to stick Arizona in a two-touchdown hole, but Fifita also willed Arizona back into the game by unleashing multiple deep passes to close the gap.

Arizona takes on Cincinnati in its first home game of Big 12 play (11 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Wildcats were strong defending the run in the first month of the season, but the Bearcats' duo of Gi'Bran Payne and Cole Tabb put them to the test this week.

5. Oklahoma State

The trio of Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young were key components of Oklahoma State’s 609-yard offensive output at West Virginia. Despite the defense’s struggles with the run, it created negative plays and routinely turned the Mountaineers over on downs in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys have a bye week to begin October. Oklahoma State’s Big 12 home opener is against UCF on Oct. 10.

4. Houston

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) gives the ball to running back Makhi Huges (21) in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 42-28 win at Georgia Southern looks less than stellar for Houston, but Georgia Southern also pulled out all the stops to stay in this game. The Eagles stole a possession on an onside kick in the second quarter, and Max Johnson managed to squeeze the ball into ridiculously tight windows on a pair of deep touchdown passes to Alex Taylor.

The Cougars host UCF for their 2026 Big 12 home opener (Noon EDT, ESPN2). The Knights are operating with a second-string quarterback, but they found their way to a win to open conference play last week.

3. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders’ worth against the Big 12 was proven in their Week 3 win over Houston, but they needed a strong second half to distance themselves in their 49-14 win over Sam Houston State. Will Hammond threw interceptions on three consecutive second-quarter possessions: one was on a ball that fluttered in the air deep in Texas Tech territory and the other two were on plays where he didn't locate defenders creeping from the left.

Texas Tech’s first conference road game is at Colorado this week (7:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Buffaloes have steadily declined since their miraculous Week 1 win at Georgia Tech, so this is an opportunity for the Red Raiders to flex their muscles in conference play.

2. Utah

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) escapes a tackled from Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Seth Johnson (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes led for all but 16 seconds of their two-touchdown win at Iowa State. Wayshawn Parker’s 54-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage was the catalyst for a strong day on the ground for Utah, and the defense made critical stops when the Cyclones had opportunities to make the game interesting late.

October begins with a bye week for Utah. The Utes open Big 12 play in Rice-Eccles Stadium against Kansas in Week 6.

1. BYU

The Cougars rested and recovered during their bye last week. BYU is undefeated through games, a stretch highlighted by a 28-17 victory against Arizona in Week 2.

The Cougars’ Big 12 road opener is at TCU in Week 5 (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Horned Frogs are still in search of their first Power Four win, suffering one-score losses to North Carolina and UCF in their first two attempts.