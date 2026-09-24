A highly consequential duel between Conner Weigman and Will Hammond at Texas Tech kicked off Week 3 for the Big 12's quarterbacks on Friday.

On the other end of the Atlantic Ocean, Cutter Boley and Isaiah Marshall put on the opposite of a quarterback battle in Arizona State's 24-17 win against Kansas in London, England. Boley and the Arizona State offense sputtered for 228 total yards while Marshall and the Jayhawks impeded themselves all game.

Most of the Big 12 played Group of Six or FCS teams in Week 3, but two quarterbacks got reps against Power Four competition. Michael Hawkins Jr. guided West Virginia to a 38-27 win against previously-ranked Virginia while Julian Lewis had a night to forget in Colorado's 41-7 loss at Northwestern.

Week 4 features five matchups between Big 12 quarterbacks. Two of the most notable matchups include a potential redemption story for Julian Lewis or DJ Lagway and a bout between Michael Hawkins Jr. and Drew Mestemaker in a battle of exciting but contrasting offensive philosophies.

Below, we power rank the eight best quarterbacks in the Big 12 entering Week 4 of the 2026 college football season.

8. Will Hammond

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes against the Houston Cougars in the fist half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hammond was not afraid to use his legs if Texas Tech needed them against Houston, and his connection with Kenny Johnson helped spark the passing attack. The one qualm is his misses, and even some of his completions, were thrown behind his targets; his receiver slipped on the route when he threw the interception, but that ball was in a dangerous spot regardless of the outcome.

Hammond’s final opportunity at a tune-up before the bulk of Big 12 play is against Sam Houston State (Noon EDT, TNT). The Red Raiders are the only Power Four offense the Bearkats face all season.

7. Michael Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins was responsible for all five of West Virginia’s touchdowns against Virginia. He’s always dangerous with his legs, but he utilized the middle of the field to find DJ Epps three times for gains of over 20 yards. He also fit a ball into a tight window for a 38-yard completion to Jaden Bray in the second half.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma State in Week 4 (7 p.m. EDT, FS1). The Cowboys’ defense managed to keep Dante Moore and Oregon’s offense under control in Week 2 as many of the Ducks' scoring drives were on shorter fields.

6. Avery Johnson

Sep 19, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson reminded the Big 12 why he’s one of its best dual-threat quarterbacks in Kansas State’s 31-20 win against Tulane last week. He turned on the jets for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, a performance highlighted by a 66-yard run late in the first half.

The first Big 12 test for Johnson and the Wildcats is at Cincinnati (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). Boston College starter Mason McKenzie ran for 78 yards against the Bearcat defense in Week 1, his first game as an FBS starting quarterback.

5. Drew Mestemaker

The only negative moment for Mestemaker in Oklahoma State’s 59-0 shutout of Murray State was a fumble he lost toward the end of the first half. He finished the game an efficient 20-of-22 for 324 yards and five touchdowns, one of which was an accurate 31-yard deep shot to the end zone early in the third quarter.

West Virginia is the first Big 12 defense Mestemaker will see this season (7 p.m. EDT, FS1). The only Power Four offense the Mountaineers have seen this year was run-centric, and the secondary allowed Deuce Bailey to throw Coastal Carolina into a one-score game in their season opener.

4. Conner Weigman

Houston's Conner Weigman gestures at the line of scrimmage against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weigman played his heart out in Houston’s 28-26 loss at Texas Tech. He hurt the Red Raiders with his legs all game, and his passing performance was highlighted by a remarkable 46-yard touchdown pass that Koby Young pinned to his right shoulder as he crossed the goal line.

The Cougars end non-conference play at Georgia Southern this weekend (4 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). The Eagles traveled to Clemson in Week 2, but unlike Houston, the Tigers are still unsure of themselves at quarterback.

3. Bear Bachmeier

The only mistake Bachmeier made in BYU’s 41-23 win at Colorado State was an interception on a throw behind an intended target in the end zone. The Cougars mostly leaned on the run game, but Bachmeier completed 75% of his passes and hit wide receiver Legend Glasker and tight end Walker Lyons on one tight-window throw each.

Bachmeier and the Cougars get Week 4 off before diving back into Big 12 play. Their conference road opener is at TCU in Week 5.

2. Noah Fifita

Sep 19, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita was an efficient 31-of-34 passing in Arizona’s 42-17 win against Northern Illinois. He improvised to find options down the field that weren’t there early in his progressions, hit Tre Spivey for a ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab and ended the night by escaping a pair of would-be tacklers in the pocket for a 30-yard touchdown run.

Arizona heads to Washington State to wrap up non-conference play (7:30 p.m. EDT, CBS). Fifita put together a 34-of-43 effort for 342 yards in the last meeting between the Wildcats and Cougars as Pac-12 members.

1. Devon Dampier

Dampier's only mistake was a lost fumble in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-0 win against Utah State. He carried the ball 10 times but was more effective through the air, hitting Braden Pegan in the end zone on a pair of deep touchdown passes.

Utah’s road opener is at Iowa State this weekend (3:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Cyclones only gave up one explosive pass play in their matchup against Iowa, although the Hawkeyes aren’t exactly known for fielding the most athletic of offenses.