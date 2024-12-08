How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
It all comes down to this, as the College Football Playoff selection committee makes it officially official today, presenting the complete top 25 rankings and final 12-team bracket as the Selection Day show goes live with contenders learning their fate.
And they have quite a few notable decisions to make, especially after results in conference championship games in the SEC, Big 12, ACC, and Big Ten.
What do we know for certain? Oregon is the consensus No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and in most national rankings, after securing an undefeated record by beating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Where does that leave things as we move into the next rankings selection process and as we move into Selection Sunday?
Here’s your guide for how to watch the latest College Football Playoff rankings shows, along with what you need to know about the selection process.
How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
- When: Sun., Dec. 8
- Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
- Where: ESPN network
Georgia appears to have leapfrogged Texas for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye after taking out the Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game.
Clemson upset favored SMU to win the ACC title on a last-second field goal that will force the committee into a decision between the Mustangs and SEC hopeful Alabama.
Arizona State and Boise State likely earned first-round byes in the playoff after Clemson’s big upset, too, quite a turnaround for the Big 12 champion Sun Devils.
What to expect: Our prediction for the College Football Playoff bracket
When the College Football Playoff rankings come out
All times Eastern
Tues., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.: The first College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m.: The second College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.: The third College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.: The fourth College Football Playoff rankings
Tues., Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The fifth College Football Playoff rankings
Selection Day: Sun., Dec. 8 at 12 p.m.
How does the College Football Playoff work?
The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the top-four conference champions, all of which will receive automatic bids as the Nos. 1-4 seeds.
Those top four teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the quarterfinals.
The other eight ranked teams will compete for positions among the Nos. 5-12 seeds in the bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team.
The committee selects the 12 best teams in the country using a process that aims to distinguish teams from each other by considering the following:
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head competition
- Outcomes vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
- Other relevant factors, like availability of player, coach
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams