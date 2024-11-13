College Football Playoff rankings: Ole Miss rises, Georgia falls in Top 25 for Week 12
Coming off an eventful weekend of upsets and prove-it moments for national title hopefuls, the College Football Playoff selection committee has revealed its second top 25 rankings.
As expected, there was some movement around the top four of the rankings after two of those teams lost their games, as Georgia and Miami both went down, throwing some more confusion into the top of the SEC and ACC standings, respectively.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds and first-round byes in the playoff, while the next seven highest-ranked teams and the fifth-best conference champion are seeded No. 5 through No. 12 in their ranking order.
Where do things stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings?
Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the first top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- LSU
- Missouri
- Army
- Tulane
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion
No. 4 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Boise State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Miami
No. 11 Ole Miss at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 BYU
No. 10 Alabama at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
No. 9 Notre Dame at
No. 8 Tennessee
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
First team out: Georgia
Second team out: SMU
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
-
