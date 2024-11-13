College Football HQ

College Football Playoff rankings: Ole Miss rises, Georgia falls in Top 25 for Week 12

Where things stand in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings entering Week 12.

James Parks

There was some movement among the top-five in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings entering Week 12.
Coming off an eventful weekend of upsets and prove-it moments for national title hopefuls, the College Football Playoff selection committee has revealed its second top 25 rankings.

As expected, there was some movement around the top four of the rankings after two of those teams lost their games, as Georgia and Miami both went down, throwing some more confusion into the top of the SEC and ACC standings, respectively.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds and first-round byes in the playoff, while the next seven highest-ranked teams and the fifth-best conference champion are seeded No. 5 through No. 12 in their ranking order.

Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the first top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. BYU
  7. Tennessee
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Miami
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Georgia
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas State
  17. Colorado
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Clemson
  21. South Carolina
  22. LSU
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Tulane

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion

No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion

No. 3 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion

No. 4 Miami
Presumed ACC champion

First-Round Games

No. 12 Boise State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Miami

No. 11 Ole Miss at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 BYU

No. 10 Alabama at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas

No. 9 Notre Dame at
No. 8 Tennessee
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

First team out: Georgia

Second team out: SMU

College football playoff rankings criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

-

