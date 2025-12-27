College football playoff team loses Freshman All-American to transfer portal

The transfer portal is taking major victims by the day. As the January date for players to officially enter the portal approaches, more and more stars are announcing that they'll be seeking out a new school next month.

On the Saturday following Christmas, yet another gem from the defensive side of the football announced that he'll be hitting the open market. That would be Sahir West, a rookie standout on the defensive line for James Madison. West's decision comes just one week to the day after his Dukes were defeated by Oregon in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

"BREAKING: JMU freshman standout EDGE Sahir West is entering the transfer portal, he tells On3," Hayes Fawcett reported. "He was named a Freshman All-American and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year."

He totaled 45 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 PD, and 1 FF this season

Was named a Freshman All-American and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year



He totaled 45 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 PD, and 1 FF this season



Was named a Freshman All-American and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Yearhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/A2uPYFUQaw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 27, 2025

More on Sahir West

West was a Baltimore, Maryland native out of high school who drew some Big Ten attention but ulimately wound up signing to play for JMU not too far away. He did arrive in 2024 and played in two games last season but was able to maintain his redshirt season. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, West fired out of the gate.

In one full season of college ball, Sahir West racked up seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 45 total tackles. He also forced one fumble and defended four passes. For those less informed, that is one remarkable stat-line for a freshman pass rusher.

Plus, West accomplished such robust numbers while starring for an 11-1 team who's only loss in the regular season came at ACC foe Louisville. He isn't just a diamond from the rough, West entered the College Football Playoff as one of its premier defensive players, holding Freshman All-American honors to his name thanks to The Athletic.

So, where does West head next? Perhaps out West, where 2025 James Madison head coach Bob Chesney has taken a new job with UCLA. Obviously, Los Angeles is a long plane ride and a far cry from Baltimore or Harrisonburg, VA, but West did find tremendous success under Chesney already. Plus, you'd think the Bruins would be more than willing to bring him aboard. If West wants to follow his head coach, well, that seems like a dandy of a decision.

Sahir West shan't fret, though, because even if UCLA is too far or isn't the right fit, he'll have plenty of power conference suitors after posting a monster season as a freshman EDGE for a top-25 college football team. You'll be hearing his name called during big games in 2026.

