College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Missouri-Vanderbilt

ESPN has announced the guest list for Week 9's College GameDay show live from Nashville at Vanderbilt, where they'll feature a famous Commodore fan live from the set

Alex Weber

ESPN College GameDay at Vanderbilt University on Oct. 4, 2008
ESPN College GameDay at Vanderbilt University on Oct. 4, 2008 / Mandy Lunn / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a game few would have predicted to land College GameDay, the Vanderbilt Commodores road matchup vs. the Missouri Tigers will take place under the ultimate ESPN spotlight on Saturday.

As is typically the case, GameDay will roll into town for a broadcast that morning live from Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the game, which is sure to be an absolutely wild scene. Pat McAfee will treat fans to a parade of hijinks as the panel of college football experts prepares fans for the day of game action ahead.

Of course, the finale segment show features the panel giving their picks for the day's top games. Each week, the show features a celebrity guaest picker with ties to the school that is hosting, which this week is Vanderbilt. So the crew found one of the most famous (and proud!) Vanderbilt sports supporters in the country... comedian Nate Bargatze!

As part of ESPN's announcement that Bargatze will join the show live, they confirmed that Pat McAfee will host another kicking challenge for some lucky kid to win money if he can execute a short-range field goal, plus the show will have live music performances from country music stars Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley. Also, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will join the crew for a live interview before the Tigers and Commodores kick off later in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m

Sounds like College GameDay is going all in on Nashville. Now, the show will be broadcast live from the Vanderbilt campus, on the Wyatt Lawn apparently, but not downtown on Broadway, where some fans had hoped.

Week 9 is Vanderbilt's second run-in with College GameDay just this season after the show was live in Tuscaloosa for Vandy's game at Alabama, a revenge opportunity for the Crimson Tide after the 'Dores had stolen their dinner in Nashville a year prior. For the actual Vanderbilt campus, though, this weekend will mark College GameDay's first appearance at the school since 2008.

Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)

The SEC football schedule for the week...

  • Ole Miss at Oklahoma — 12:00 p.m., ABC
  • Auburn at Arkansas — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
  • Alabama at South Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Texas at Mississippi State — 3:30 p.m. or 4:15 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
  • Missouri at Vanderbilt — 3:30 p.m. or 4:15 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
  • Texas A&M at LSU — 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • Tennessee at Kentucky — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

