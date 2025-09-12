Deion Sanders highlights Colorado’s biggest challenge before Houston game
Colorado hits the pavement for their first true road test this season at Houston in Week 3. Ahead of his team's first contest outside Folsom Field, Deion Sanders has one important trait he wants to see out of his team.
"We just want to be consistent," Sanders told Romi Bean during a conversation the two had in one of Colorado's end zones. "Our word of the week is consistency. We want to be consistent in
all phases."
Sanders went on to explain where he does see consistency from Colorado vs. the areas he would like to see more stable play out of.
"The special teams have been consistent," Sanders said. "They are phenomenal right now. We want to keep that on. Let’s stop the run and our front guys stay in the gaps and our linebackers field.
Let’s run like we can. Let’s provoke turnovers defensively."
The defense and special teams arguably look pretty solid by Deion Sanders' standards set so far at CU, but replacing that star-studded offense from a year ago is proving a challenge. Sanders wants to see a streak of nastiness out of that group on the field as they try to find new answers in 2025.
"Offensively, let’s let’s stay low, get our pads low, and let’s run the football with just a nasty spirit about ourselves," he added. "And when we get opportunities to hit plays downfield, let’s take advantage of them."
The Buffaloes, while wildly successful at times under Deion Sanders, haven't necessarily been consistent performers. They were up and down in year one under the current regime and experienced some major highs in year two, while year three already looks like more of a roller coaster.
Still, this Buffaloes' roster is talented and has a head coach with three years experience now, who knows how to win Big 12 football games. Sanders is certainly aware that wins will never come in bunches if all three phases of the game feature inconsistent play and is preaching that message of consistency ahead of the first road game of the year.
