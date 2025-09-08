ESPN reveals new No. 1 team in SP+ college football rankings following Week 2
The grandfather of ESPN's SP+ ranking system, which is determined by some computer formula as secret as the Krabby Patty recipe, Billy Connelly, provided cllege football fans with a fully fleshed-out 766-team ranking of every single program in college football after Week 2 of this season.
Clealy, Connelly's system knows no bounds, wrapping its arms around literally the entire nation of college football, with teams like Maine Maritime and Puget Sound populating the 700 block of the list. So, feast your eyes on the entire 1-766 rankings featured on Connolly's behemoth spreadsheet, which has a brand new program on top after Ohio State took a small step down this weekend.
We'll list the full top-25 just below the tweet.
That's correct, the Oregon Ducks are your new favorite according to the SP+ computers, which reveled in the program's 69-3 beatdown of Oklahoma State that didn't feature a fourth quarter score of any kind, meaning Oregon built their 66-point advantage up through just three quarters. That's deserving of the top spot, you gotta admit. Here's how the other top 24 stack up just behind them:
SP+ Week 3 Top 25
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- USC
- Texas Tech
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Utah
- Auburn
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Louisville
- LSU
- Arkansas
- TCU
- Florida
- Michigan
Wow, it's just a Big Ten and SEC block party in the top ten, with the Big Ten claiming the top two slots while the SEC landed six of its programs in the top 10 of the rankings, including Alabama at No. 3 despite their early-season setback at Florida State, who themselves mised out on the SP+ top-25 for this week.
On the other hand, while Oregon's win was impressive, Ohio State beat Grambling by an even more lopsided 70-0 mark while new QB Julian Sayin collected 300+ yards through the air while completing 18 of 19 passes. Does it get much more clean and perfect than that OSU performance? Apparently, given that the Buckeyes slid down a spot vs. Oregon in the rankings.
