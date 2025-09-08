College Football HQ

ESPN reveals new No. 1 team in SP+ college football rankings following Week 2

Alex Weber

Oregon defensive lineman pressures Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Oregon defensive lineman pressures Ohio State quarterback Will Howard / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The grandfather of ESPN's SP+ ranking system, which is determined by some computer formula as secret as the Krabby Patty recipe, Billy Connelly, provided cllege football fans with a fully fleshed-out 766-team ranking of every single program in college football after Week 2 of this season.

Clealy, Connelly's system knows no bounds, wrapping its arms around literally the entire nation of college football, with teams like Maine Maritime and Puget Sound populating the 700 block of the list. So, feast your eyes on the entire 1-766 rankings featured on Connolly's behemoth spreadsheet, which has a brand new program on top after Ohio State took a small step down this weekend.

We'll list the full top-25 just below the tweet.

That's correct, the Oregon Ducks are your new favorite according to the SP+ computers, which reveled in the program's 69-3 beatdown of Oklahoma State that didn't feature a fourth quarter score of any kind, meaning Oregon built their 66-point advantage up through just three quarters. That's deserving of the top spot, you gotta admit. Here's how the other top 24 stack up just behind them:

SP+ Week 3 Top 25

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas
  10. USC
  11. Texas Tech
  12. South Carolina
  13. Missouri
  14. Utah
  15. Auburn
  16. Indiana
  17. Illinois
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Louisville
  21. LSU
  22. Arkansas
  23. TCU
  24. Florida
  25. Michigan

Wow, it's just a Big Ten and SEC block party in the top ten, with the Big Ten claiming the top two slots while the SEC landed six of its programs in the top 10 of the rankings, including Alabama at No. 3 despite their early-season setback at Florida State, who themselves mised out on the SP+ top-25 for this week.

On the other hand, while Oregon's win was impressive, Ohio State beat Grambling by an even more lopsided 70-0 mark while new QB Julian Sayin collected 300+ yards through the air while completing 18 of 19 passes. Does it get much more clean and perfect than that OSU performance? Apparently, given that the Buckeyes slid down a spot vs. Oregon in the rankings.

Read more on College Football HQ

Published
Alex Weber
ALEX WEBER

Born and raised in the state of Kentucky, Alex Weber has published articles for many of the largest college sports media brands in the country, including On3, Athlon Sports, FanSided, SB Nation, and others. Since 2022, he has also contributed for Kentucky Sports Radio, one of the largest team-specific college sports websites in the nation. In addition to his work in sports journalism, Alex manages content for a local magazine named ‘Goshen Living’ and coaches cross country and track.