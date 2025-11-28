Florida shifts attention to $15.3 million college football coach after Lane Kiffin rumors
Florida’s frantic coaching sweepstakes shifted dramatically on Friday, as multiple outlets reported the Gators are no longer counting on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
The move comes with Kiffin reportedly narrowing his choices to LSU and Ole Miss, leaving Florida to recalibrate a high-profile search that opened when UF dismissed Billy Napier in October.
Napier was fired on October 19 after a stretch of results that left the program underperforming against ranked opponents and struggling in rivalry games.
The opening produced an immediate race for blue-chip coordinators and rising head coaches, including Tulane’s Jon Sumrall.
Sumrall, whose Green Wave are 9-2 (6-1 AAC) and ranked among the late-season Top 25, has surfaced as a primary candidate.
Sumrall rebuilt Troy into a winner (2022-23) and followed with back-to-back strong seasons at Tulane, earning a contract extension late in 2024 that locks him into the New Orleans program through 2029 with a $15.3 million buyout.
This season, the Green Wave have notched signature wins over Duke, Army, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic, and remain on the verge of the College Football Playoff.
Sources say Sumrall is expected to announce a decision Sunday morning after weighing interest from multiple Power Five suitors, including Auburn and Florida.
Other coaches reportedly still under consideration include Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, Washington’s Jedd Fisch and James Madison's Bob Chesney, among others.
Florida’s pivot away from a marquee name like Kiffin signals a shift in emphasis from headline-grabbing hires to candidates viewed as steadier communicators and program builders.
For Tulane, Sumrall’s exit would test the program's recent momentum but also validate the program’s upward trajectory.
Looking ahead, Kiffin is expected to clarify his future immediately after Ole Miss’s Egg Bowl, meaning a formal announcement should come on Saturday.
With Florida’s front office having interviewed several candidates as it seeks the right match, and Sumrall expected to make his own announcement on Sunday, the entire SEC landscape appears set to shift dramatically in the next 48 hours.