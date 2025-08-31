Florida WR early leader for college football's catch of the year
Great catches are always welcome, and Florida's Vernell Brown III chose his spot late in the first half of Florida's opener against Long Island to deliver one to remember. Of course, it's also Brown's first college football game, and a start like this boggles the mind as to the future possibilities.
The Catch
On 2nd and 6 from the Long Island 49 yard line just before halftime, Brown went deep down the right sideline. Florida QB DJ Lagway scrambled around the pocket and saw Brown outflank his coverage near the sideline. Still on the run, Lagway threw deep just as Brown turned around, potentially ready to alter his route by returning on a path toward the QB.
This left Brown in an awkward position, stuck running away from Lagway while still facing him. No matter.
Brown stretched vertically around the 12 yard line. Lagway's pass seemed too tall, but Brown reached up with a large right paw and snagged the ball. The exertion of the reach caused his momentum to send his body sprawling to the ground. Again, no problem. Falling to the ground, Brown pulled in the one-handed snag on his backside, facing back toward Lagway.
ESPN analyst Rocky Boiman made the immediate NFL connection, noting, "That is Odell Beckham Jr.-like."
The player
As noted, Brown is in his first collegiate game. He showed the form of the five-star recruit that he was in the 2025 class for UF per both On3 and Rivals. Rivals placed Brown as the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the nation and the No. 24 overall player in the class.
In picking the Gators, Brown fulfilled a family connection. His uncle, Vincent Brown, played at Florida, earning a spot on the 2008 Florida national title team. This also means that his cousin, Vincent Brown, Jr., is a current UF defensive back.
Brown caught three passes for 79 yards in his first half of college football, with the 41-yard grab above highlighting his skills. He also has returned kicks and punts for the Gators and looks certain to be a familiar face throughout his freshman campaign. That said, he'll have to produce one heck of a highlight to top his big catch.