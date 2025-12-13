LaNorris Sellers’ decision to return to South Carolina will impact other quarterback prospects in this draft class. With Sellers returning to school, there aren’t any clear replacements for this type of young player. Quarterbacks are often hard to compare at such an early stage. No two development curves are the same, but we can gauge where each player currently stands.

What was Sellers’ draft range?

Sellers was looking at a potential day 2 selection. He has developmental tools that are rare even among NFL quarterbacks. A coaching staff with a history of developing quarterbacks may have been interested in Sellers as a long-term project. Day 2 selections are not guaranteed to see the field during their rookie contracts, depending on the situation. There’s an argument that returning to South Carolina is a wise decision for a raw talent like Sellers.

Who benefits from LaNorris Sellers' decision to return to South Carolina?

Ty Simpson

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The player most impacted by this decision is Ty Simpson. Simpson’s ability to extend plays and create has garnered some first-round intrigue amongst scouts. However, there are holes in his projection that have become more apparent over the past month of Alabama games.

Heading into the College Football Playoff, Simpson sits in a tier of his own just below the top quarterbacks in this class. His performance will determine whether he becomes a day 1 selection or a day 2 developmental option. There is also a small chance he returns to college football, but with Sellers leaving, this becomes even less likely. Fewer day 2 quarterback options in the draft will drive Simpson’s stock upwards.

Garrett Nussmeier

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes the ball defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) during the first quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

There was a time in 2025 where it felt like Nussmeier was the top quarterback prospect in this draft class. Because he is a fifth-year senior, it is less likely that Nussmeier will return to school than other players in this discussion. After an inconsistent year for the LSU program and a coaching change, it seems likely that Nussmeier will declare for the draft.

Unlike many day 2 developmental options, Nussmeier possesses some high-floor NFL traits. Teams looking for a quick answer at backup quarterback will have interest. Sellers’ return impacts Nussmeier less than other quarterbacks on this list, but it will still push him up draft boards.

Jayden Maiava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava is an emerging player in this draft class who could fly up boards as the scouting process takes shape. He had as impressive a 2025 season as any quarterback in this draft. The challenge Maiava will face is the success of the top prospects’ teams.

Maiava has the necessary size and athleticism to start in the NFL, and for that reason he has a day 2 floor. Maiva, much like Nussmeier, is a different type of quarterback than Sellers. However, Sellers’ return to school does remove competition from this draft. Maiava’s draft stock remains a mystery after his sudden emergence. But with less attention on Sellers, he should benefit.