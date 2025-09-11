Mel Kiper has two quarterbacks atop race for No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
During a conversation with Mike Greenberg and Field Yates answering five of Greenberg's burning questions about the 2026 NFL Draft, expert analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was put on the spot to predict which player will come off the board with the No. 1 pick.
"One of two quarterbacks — LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina or Drew Aller at Penn State," Kiper answered, diving into his reasoning behind each potential selection. "I think one of those two. It’s going to be a quarterback more than likely emerging, and we got a lot of guys. It’s a host of quarterbacks. A lengthy list of quarterbacks that could be in that mix and some of these guys have had a little struggle here and there, haven’t been dynamic early on."
Perhaps it's about some other guys falling off as much as Sellers and Allar themselves creating separation from the pack. With Sellers, though, his strong play and impressive physique at a young age draw eyes from the NFL and make him Kiper's current top choice.
"For me, I would go to Sellers," Kiper shared. "By the way, Sellers will only be 20 years of age at the draft next year. Okay Garrett Nussmeier at LSU will be 24. Sellers looks the part. I think he’s going to play some outstanding football this year for South Carolina."
As for Drew Allar? Well, Kiper lauded the Nittany Lion starter's decision to return to a loaded PSU roster rather than turn pro a year too early, by Kiper's estimation. While Penn State's offense hasn't completely shredded two fairly weak opponents to begin the 2025 season, Kiper still likes Allar's play and his potential to shine in some spotlight matchups coming down the pike.
"Drew Allar goes back to Penn State for this year, wisely didn’t come out after last year," Kiper expressed. "He’s got some better targets. We’ll see how that emerges and develops. Obviously, Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton run the ball. The line should keep improving.
"So far, it’s been a little less than scintillating. I thought the offense would be clicking at a higher rate. I thought those receivers would be more dynamic. So far, ah, I’m not sold yet on that talent around Allar, but so far, he looks pretty good. And we’ll see what happens as we move forward to tougher games. Obviously, Oregon at Penn State at the end of September is a game we’re going to be watching."
Allar has everything in front of him. He's yet to prove beyond a doubt he belongs in the first round of next April's NFL Draft, but he looks solid, has played consistently well, and has all the opportunity in the world to prove himself a top-10 caliber player.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- Six overrated teams from Week 3 college football AP top 25 poll
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season