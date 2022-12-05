2022 College Football Playoff odds, picks, games: Michigan, Georgia favored early

The four-team College Football Playoff field is set and the final top 25 rankings in place as we look ahead to the semifinal on New Year's Eve.

Georgia is back in the mix to defend its national championship against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while Michigan and TCU will square off in the Fiesta Bowl in the desert.

Georgia and Ohio State have spent much of the season in the top four of the rankings; the Bulldogs finished the season undefeated and SEC champions behind the school's first 13-0 record, while the Buckeyes enter with one loss, at home to rival Michigan by 22, but made the final four after USC's loss in the Pac-12 title game.

It's official: College Football Playoff semifinal, New Year's bowl games set

Another first-timer at 13-0 is Michigan, which claimed the Big Ten championship after defeating Purdue, and TCU checks in with one loss, to Kansas State in overtime after falling in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The betting window is now open after the selection committee made their picks official. Here's what the oddsmakers have to say early on, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan (-9.5) vs. TCU. Not a ton of respect here for the Horned Frogs, who have found ways to win all season, fending off good Big 12 competition with a battery of elite offensive pieces, led by Max Duggan, one of the country's most efficient quarterbacks. Blake Corum is out of the picture for Michigan, but the Wolverines have plenty other options to move the ball, including Donovan Edwards, who hit over 100 yards rushing in four games, and went over 200 against Ohio State. 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Georgia (-7) vs. Ohio State. College football's defending national champs, the Bulldogs have powered through an undefeated season behind the nation's premier scoring defense and an attack led by Stetson Bennett that turned more aggressive this season with big-time targets in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. OSU fields a cadre of NFL-tier skill pieces at receiver and one of the game's most productive quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud, albeit with questions in the secondary. 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

