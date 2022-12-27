Arkansas vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Liberty Bowl odds, schedule, lines

College football bowl season marches on this week as the Liberty Bowl kicks off between Kansas and Arkansas on Wednesday.

The game features a pair of teams that started very strong but lost the way around midseason and sputtered to 6-6 finishes. Kansas is playing in its first bowl game since 2009 while Arkansas is playing in its second straight postseason matchup.

Both sides feature capable offensive attacks, as the Razorbacks and Jayhawks both average more than 30 points per game, but they each play some sketchy defense, too, allowing over 450 yards to opponents each week.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas prediction: The index favors the Razorbacks, but only slightly, with the 58.2 percent chance to win the game outright.

Kansas prediction: That leaves the Jayhawks with a 41.8 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the most recent FPI projections.

Point spread: Arkansas -3 (-110) | Kansas +3 (-118) according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 68.5 points | Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas (-150) | Kansas (+115)

Kansas ATS record: 7-4-1

Arkansas ATS record: 6-6

Spread consensus pick: Arkansas -3

Kansas betting trends: "The Jayhawks began the season 7-1-1 against the spread but failed to cover their final three games. Their games went over more often than not with an 8-4 mark favoring that result, including their last three contests." — Kyle Wood, Sports Illustrated

Arkansas betting trends: "The Razorbacks did not perform as well ATS but did cover in four of their last six games. Arkansas' games hit the over nine out of 12 times this year, tied for the third-highest rate in the FBS." — Wood

Score prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Arkansas will defeat Kansas by a projected score of 35.0 to 33.8 (Kansas +3, Over 68.5)

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Wed., Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

