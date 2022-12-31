College football picks today: ESPN GameDay makes CFP game predictions

Skip to main content

College football picks today: ESPN College GameDay makes College Football Playoff predictions

Picks and predictions for the College Football Playoff games today from the gang at ESPN GameDay
It all comes down to this as the two College Football Playoff games kick off today and it's time to make our final predictions for the semifinals.

Michigan and TCU facing off in the Fiesta Bowl in a battle of Big Ten and Big 12 champions, and Georgia and Ohio State meet in the primetime Peach Bowl clash to set up the national championship game.

Here are the final predictions for the semifinal games from the crew on the ESPN GameDay set on New Year's Eve.

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

College Football Playoff game predictions

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU. Desmond Howard is going with his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, to win the semifinal game against the Big 12 runner up.

The game went for Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Lee Corso, all of whom were unanimous in their prediction that Michigan would defeat TCU, as well.

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State. Herbstreit didn't offer a prediction since he's calling the game, but Howard and McAfee were in agreement that Georgia would defeat the Buckeyes in Atlanta.

As for Lee Corso? He departed from the consensus and used his headgear pick to side with Ohio State in the upset against SEC champion Georgia.

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

