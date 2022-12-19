Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions: Myrtle Beach Bowl odds, schedule

Skip to main content

Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions: Myrtle Beach Bowl schedule, time, point spread

What you need to know as Marshall and UConn kick off the next phase of college football bowl season with updated predictions and betting lines
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Marshall and UConn will face off as the college football bowl season moves to its Monday action, playing the one game on the schedule as the Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off to begin the week.

Marshall ended the season on a high note, winning four straight games to finish up at 8-4 overall, a record that included a statement win on the road against then-No. 8 ranked Notre Dame, placing third in its division in the Sun Belt.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule, scores for 2022

UConn is one of the most surprising stories nationally thanks to the efforts of first-year head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who helped steer a turnaround at a program that has been one of college football's worst recently, going 6-6 and earning the school's first bowl berth since 2015.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game, along with our own pick for the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions, schedule

Marshall prediction: The Thundering Herd have the comfortable 79.7 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the most recent projections.

UConn prediction: That leaves the Huskies with the outside 20.3 percent edge to pull off the upset, going by the computer's estimate.

Point spread: Marshall comes into the game as 12 point favorites against UConn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The same book listed the over/under at 40 points for the game.

Moneyline: Marshall -568 | UConn +370

How to watch: The game is set for Mon., Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Marshall vs. UConn: Keys to victory

Marshall wins if: It can stop the run. This season, that's something that Marshall has done very well, finishing the year as one of the top 10 teams in all college football by allowing just 101 rushing yards per game and by surrendering only 3.1 yards per attempt from opposing backs.

UConn wins if: It can run the ball and protect Zion Turner. The Huskies quarterback is a noted dual threat at the position, and though he hasn't thrown for over 200 yards in a game this season and the offense averages just 5.0 yards per pass, 130th out of 131 nationally, but he's aided by a group of running backs who can get to around 5 yards per carry.

Pick 'em: College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread

College Football HQ prediction: UConn won't be able to mount a consistent attack by throwing the ball owing to Turner's inconsistent production under center, but it will be able to get some moderate gains on the ground. But the Herd is tops in college football in third down defense and stopping the run is its overall team strength. Marshall 27, UConn 13 (Marshall -12)

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football
Picks

Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions: Myrtle Beach Bowl odds, schedule

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 ahead of Early Signing Day

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch

By James Parks
jim mora uconn football
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Schedules

2022 College Football Playoff schedule, games, dates, rankings: How to watch, stream

By James Parks
college football ohio state buckeyes
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins

By James Parks
florida gators football
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday

By James Parks