Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions: Myrtle Beach Bowl odds, schedule

Marshall and UConn will face off as the college football bowl season moves to its Monday action, playing the one game on the schedule as the Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off to begin the week.

Marshall ended the season on a high note, winning four straight games to finish up at 8-4 overall, a record that included a statement win on the road against then-No. 8 ranked Notre Dame, placing third in its division in the Sun Belt.

UConn is one of the most surprising stories nationally thanks to the efforts of first-year head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who helped steer a turnaround at a program that has been one of college football's worst recently, going 6-6 and earning the school's first bowl berth since 2015.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game, along with our own pick for the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn picks, predictions, schedule

Marshall prediction: The Thundering Herd have the comfortable 79.7 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the most recent projections.

UConn prediction: That leaves the Huskies with the outside 20.3 percent edge to pull off the upset, going by the computer's estimate.

Point spread: Marshall comes into the game as 12 point favorites against UConn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The same book listed the over/under at 40 points for the game.

Moneyline: Marshall -568 | UConn +370

How to watch: The game is set for Mon., Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Marshall vs. UConn: Keys to victory

Marshall wins if: It can stop the run. This season, that's something that Marshall has done very well, finishing the year as one of the top 10 teams in all college football by allowing just 101 rushing yards per game and by surrendering only 3.1 yards per attempt from opposing backs.

UConn wins if: It can run the ball and protect Zion Turner. The Huskies quarterback is a noted dual threat at the position, and though he hasn't thrown for over 200 yards in a game this season and the offense averages just 5.0 yards per pass, 130th out of 131 nationally, but he's aided by a group of running backs who can get to around 5 yards per carry.

College Football HQ prediction: UConn won't be able to mount a consistent attack by throwing the ball owing to Turner's inconsistent production under center, but it will be able to get some moderate gains on the ground. But the Herd is tops in college football in third down defense and stopping the run is its overall team strength. Marshall 27, UConn 13 (Marshall -12)

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

