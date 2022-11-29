Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Big Ten Championship Game odds, spread, lines

Picks and predictions for Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game as the college football schedule turns to the postseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The regular season is over and now the college football schedule turns to the conference title races as Michigan and Purdue square off in the Big Ten Championship Game with playoff selection coming up after that.

Coming into the game, it appears Michigan is a lock for the College Football Playoff even if it were to lose this game, but few are predicting that will happen.

The Wolverines are coming in fresh off their second-straight win over rival Ohio State, and are playing some of the best offense in the country right now, even despite not having top running back Blake Corum in the game last week.

Purdue beat out Illinois for its first outright West Division title and the school's debut appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game since its inception.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony looks to help get the Wolverines back to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions for Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan prediction: The computer projects the Wolverines have the comfortable 89.0 percent chance to win the game outright and stay undefeated.

Purdue prediction: That leaves the Boilermakers with the outside 11.0 percent shot to pull off the upset and win the Big Ten championship.

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 16.5 point favorites against Purdue, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 51.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -800 | Purdue +550

Spread consensus pick: Michigan -16.5

Place your bets: Game lines, odds for Championship Week

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Michigan will defeat Purdue by a score of 34.1 to 17.1 on Saturday and advance to the College Football Playoff.

More: College football Championship Week schedule

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Picks

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Big Ten Championship Game odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
ucf football
Picks

Tulane vs. UCF picks, predictions: AAC Championship Game odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
georgia football
Picks

Georgia vs. LSU picks, predictions: SEC Championship Game odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football michigan
Rankings

Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings for Championship Week

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings show schedule: TV channel, time

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

TCU vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Big 12 Championship odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Nebraska has struggled to maintain its dominance in the 21st century.
News

College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's in? Who's out?

By James Parks
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.
News

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as head football coach

By James Parks