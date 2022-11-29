Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Big Ten Championship Game odds, spread, lines

The regular season is over and now the college football schedule turns to the conference title races as Michigan and Purdue square off in the Big Ten Championship Game with playoff selection coming up after that.

Coming into the game, it appears Michigan is a lock for the College Football Playoff even if it were to lose this game, but few are predicting that will happen.

The Wolverines are coming in fresh off their second-straight win over rival Ohio State, and are playing some of the best offense in the country right now, even despite not having top running back Blake Corum in the game last week.

Purdue beat out Illinois for its first outright West Division title and the school's debut appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game since its inception.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions

Michigan prediction: The computer projects the Wolverines have the comfortable 89.0 percent chance to win the game outright and stay undefeated.

Purdue prediction: That leaves the Boilermakers with the outside 11.0 percent shot to pull off the upset and win the Big Ten championship.

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 16.5 point favorites against Purdue, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 51.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -800 | Purdue +550

Spread consensus pick: Michigan -16.5

Place your bets: Game lines, odds for Championship Week

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Michigan will defeat Purdue by a score of 34.1 to 17.1 on Saturday and advance to the College Football Playoff.

More: College football Championship Week schedule

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

