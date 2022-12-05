Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

The first game of the College Football Playoff is set as Big Ten champion Michigan squares off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year's Eve.

Michigan is the defending Big Ten champion for a second-straight season, coming off another big win over Ohio State before defeating Purdue for the conference title, and coming into the game with a 13-0 mark for the first time ever.

TCU was one of the surprises of the college football season, emerging quickly under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and making a change at quarterback, installing Max Duggan, who went on to become one of the nation's most efficient passers at the helm of an offense that was one of eight nationally to average more than 40 points per game. (Michigan is one of the other seven.)

The Horned Frogs came close to winning the Big 12 Championship Game, but ultimately fell to challenger Kansas State in overtime. Still, the CFP selection committee kept the team as the No. 3 seed, declining to move it down in the poll.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediciton model projects the game.

Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions for College Football Playoff

Michigan prediction: The computer is siding comfortably with the Wolverines, who have the 66.5 percent chance to defeat TCU and move on to the national championship game.

TCU prediction: That leaves the Horned Frogs with a 33.5 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the index projections.

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 9 point favorites against TCU, according to the oddsmakers.

Total: 59 points

Moneyline: Michigan -335 | TCU +260

Spread consensus pick: Michigan -9

It's official: College Football Playoff semifinal, New Year's bowl games are set

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Michigan will beat TCU 32.9 to 25.5 and advance to the CFP national championship game.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

