Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State predictions, picks: Guaranteed Rate Bowl schedule, odds

College football bowl season brings us a quadruple-header of games on Tuesday, culminating in the primetime kickoff between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State in this year's edition of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Going bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022 games

Both teams predictably are dealing with some high-profile opt-outs whether they're headed for the NFL Draft or the college football transfer portal.

Including both their starting quarterbacks: Wisconsin lost Graham Mertz to the portal, while Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders elected to change schools, too.

Wisconsin comes in at 6-6 overall, losing two of the last three overall including to rival Minnesota, while the Cowboys started off the year at 5-0 and emerged as a Big 12 title contender, but lost five of their last seven and four of the last five, not scoring over 19 points in any of those four losses.

This is also the last time we'll see Jim Leonhard coaching the Badgers from the sideline: the UW alum and defensive coordinator stepped in as interim when the school fired Paul Chryst, but said he won't be on staff once new coach Luke Fickell comes in for good.

What to watch: Best non-CFP bowl games you should watch

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State: Guaranteed Rate Bowl picks, predictions

Wisconsin prediction: The computer is siding with the Badgers in the game, who have a 53.8 percent chance to win the game outright.

Oklahoma State prediction: That leaves the Cowboys with a 46.2 percent edge to pull off the upset and take down the Big Ten challengers.

Point spread: Wisconsin comes into the game as 3.5 point favorites against Oklahoma State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 43 points for the game.

Moneyline: Wisconsin -188 | Oklahoma State +138

Spread consensus pick: Wisconsin -3.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Wisconsin will defeat Oklahoma State by an estimated score of 24.1 to 20.5 and win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Tues., Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook