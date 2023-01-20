It's that time of year once again when the best players in college football who are eligible make their intentions known and set out for the NFL Draft.

It's an exciting and meaningful time for players as they finally realize their dreams and turn professional, adding to the latest crop of the nation's premier football talent.

Who are the best of the best on the big board looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft? To answer that question, we turn to the experts at NFL Draft Bible, and their latest rankings for the top players going pro this spring.

50. Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama: "Athletically gifted Will linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage."

49. Christopher Smith, DB, Georgia: "Hyper-athletic field safety, has all the intangibles to be one of the best in his position group."

48. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State: "A deceiving, lockdown type of corner with adequate size and solid speed."

47. Gervon Dexter, IDL, Florida: "Pad level, hand move arsenal, and motor result in volatile play that will make him a rosterable depth player early while he develops."

46. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse: "Standout corner in his redshirt freshman season, Williams has scheme-versatile potential. Should be a solid backup as he develops thanks to his movement skills and ability in soft press."

45. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M: "A fleet-footed athlete with game-breaking ability, Achane's infinitesimal size limits his projection, but his skill set is prime for today's NFL."

44. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: "An elongated corner with ball skills, Ricks has the makeup of a top defensive back but must build on his technique to congeal himself atop his draft class."

43. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State: "Raw player that is currently on an upward trajectory in terms of his performance. His struggles with power and leverage will limit him, but he has a tremendous upside as a pass rusher because of his length and improving get-off."

42. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia: "A high-cut back that carries his weight as well as he does the ball, McIntosh occupies Georgia's backfield with a chance to catapult himself atop the running back class."

41. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU: "This is a wildly underrated prospect at receiver. He is a smooth route runner who knows how to get open and is electric with the ball in his hand."

40. Cody Mauch: OL, NDSU: "Mauch is an impact player in the run and pass games who possess impressive athleticism and speed for his size, but his arm length fails to meet NFL standards."

39. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland: "Stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, his pure athleticism may rival that of any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class."

38. Clark Phillips, CB, Utah: "Aggressive despite his stature, Phillips is a fluid cornerback that has the chance to escalate his draft stock if he can round out his game."

37. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina: "A special athlete with refined technique, Downs has the movement skills, flexibility, route running, run after catch ability, and versatility to be an elite offensive weapon."

36. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee: "A high-potential player who has put up big-time stats and could end up being one of the better receivers in the class."

35. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: "A contemporary defensive back, Johnson defines the role of an Apex defender with equal coverage and run defense skills."

34. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia: Projects as a traditional in-line Y tight end with elite blocking skills on running downs and excels in both gap and zone-blocking schemes, especially in the red zone and doubling as a quality receiving threat.

33. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC: "The upside is there to be a really good pass rushing 3-tech at the next level, he just needs to improve his play strength and play against the run."



32. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU: "An aggressive pass-catcher with omnipresent physicality and elusiveness, answering any durability concerns will solidify his spot atop the receiver class."



31. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois: "Some minor concerns about Witherspoon's size, but his elite agility, instincts, an