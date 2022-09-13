Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 3 schedule

We're only three weeks into the college football season and already we've seen some notable movement across the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Michigan have held form since opening weekend, while Wisconsin suffered a non-conference loss at home, and we saw a major coaching change at one of the nation's blue blood programs.

Where do things stand in the Big Ten entering the Week 3 schedule? Let's look at the updated league rankings, from worst to first.

A look at the Big Ten football power rankings

14. Nebraska. Just a generation removed from producing one of college football's greatest dynasties, the Cornhuskers are on the verge of total irrelevance, if they're not there already. After a promising offseason, Scott Frost is out after just 3 games with Oklahoma coming to town, and now this Big Ten schedule looks even tougher.

13. Northwestern. Losing at home to Duke is not something a quality program does, especially not after giving up an early 21-0 lead. A serious step down after beating Nebraska in Week 0, a win that now doesn't look so hot, either.

12. Iowa. Just an inexcusable product on offense as Spencer Petras had 92 yards with no TDs and a pick in a loss to Iowa State. Not that Kirk Ferentz will be changing quarterbacks after announcing Petras will start again in Week 3. 29 percent of Iowa's points are off safeties.

11. Rutgers. Don't look now, but this could be a 4-0 team going into the Ohio State game. Rutgers knocked off BC in the opener and dropped 66 on Wagner with a well-balanced offensive attack.

10. Illinois. A very impressive defensive performance in a 24-3 win over Virginia, putting a clamp on Brennan Armstrong, a stellar quarterback who the Illini held to under 200 yards with no scores and 2 picks. Chase Brown continues to be legit after putting down 146 yards with a 7.3 ypc average in the game.

9. Indiana. IU owns a head-to-head win over Illinois and rallied to beat Idaho and earn the 2-0 mark. Connor Bazelak had 2 TDs and Shaun Shivers ran for 155 yards and a score and suddenly the Hoosiers should be 3-0 going to Cincinnati and could be 4-1 when Michigan comes in.

8. Maryland. As expected, the Terps have been able to pile on the yards as Taulia Tagovailoa had almost 400 in a rout over Charlotte. Now come games against SMU, Michigan, and Michigan State, and a chance to really make a statement to the country.

7. Purdue. A close loss to Penn State and a rout over Indiana State so far, but now the Boilermakers go on the road to a suddenly confident Syracuse. And with a solid connection between Aidan O'Connell and Charlie Jones, who hit on 3 of the QB's 4 scores last week.

6. Wisconsin. Two fumbles, a pick, 11 penalties, and two missed field goals doomed the Badgers at home against Washington State. But this is still a powerful rushing attack behind an elite offensive line, something to build on before paying a visit to Ohio State in two weeks.

5. Minnesota. No real chance for the Gophers to show off against quality opponents so far, but with the kind of results you'd expect. Minnesota outscored NM State and Western Illinois, 100-10, with Mo Ibrahim already over 260 yards with 4 TDs and Tanner Morgan throwing at a 73% clip.

4. Penn State. Nick Singleton could be the answer behind center after went off for 179 rushing yards and 2 TDs while frosh quarterback Drew Allar went 6 of 8 passing with 2 more scores in a rout over Ohio. This could be the core of the offense going forward, but Sean Clifford isn't done yet with a date at Auburn that looks winnable and could be a feather in the Big Ten's cap against the SEC.

3. Michigan State. No tests yet through 2 weeks, even if the opener was a little sluggish, but now comes a trip to 2-0 Washington against a former B1G foe in quarterback Michael Penix, who could go off against MSU's secondary after 2 very productive outings for the Huskies.

2. Michigan. Jim Harbaugh confirmed J.J. McCarthy has taken the QB gig away from Cade McNamara, who helped revive this program and get it to the College Football Playoff. But the youngster brings a dual threat and an accurate touch when throwing deep that could be the difference.

1. Ohio State. This cast of blue-chip skill players was tested somewhat against Notre Dame, a win whose quality took a hit after the Irish started 0-2, but college football's reigning No. 1 offense can still go yard anytime it wants. And the defense looks better so far under Jim Knowles' management, which it must if the Buckeyes want to make a playoff run.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook