College football rankings: Comparing the AP top 25 poll and BCS in Week 7

College football rankings aren't an exact science, as any fans would tell you when their teams aren't ranked where they think they should be ranked.

That's an argument that dates back to the old BCS system, and well before, and hasn't stopped even in the College Football Playoff era.

How would this week's rankings look under the old BCS system?

We now have the answer to that question thanks to BCSKnowHow.com. Here's how that poll would look coming into Week 7.

How the BCS top 25 college football rankings would look

25. Coastal Carolina (AP unranked). Top 25 voters don't think much of the Chanticleers' schedule, but the BCS would have put this 6-0 team in its rankings. BCS score: 0.0812

24. Notre Dame (AP unranked). Losses at Ohio State and to Marshall dumped the Irish from the top 25 rankings, but ND has won 3 straight, including against a ranked BYU. BCS score: 0.0850

23. Cincinnati (AP No. 21). Just 7 points in a Week 1 loss at Arkansas keeps the Bearcats from being undefeated after winning the last 5 games. BCS score: 0.1535

22. Baylor (AP unranked). The defending Big 12 champs would still earn a place in the BCS rankings despite losses to BYU and Oklahoma State. BCS score: 0.1537

21. Kansas (AP No. 19). KU lost its first game of the year last week, but still boasts a very credible offense in the Big 12 title chase. BCS score: 0.1712

20. Texas (AP No. 22). A 49-0 thrashing over the Sooners plus Quinn Ewers' return has the Longhorns looking much better. BCS score: 0.2046

19. Syracuse (AP No. 18). Perfect through 5 games, the Orange are the pleasant surprise of the ACC, where it's already 2-0. BCS score: 0.2229

18. Utah (AP No. 20). The defending Pac-12 champs fell in the AP rankings after losing their second game, at UCLA. BCS score: 0.2298

17. Kansas State (AP No. 17). A close win over Iowa State keeps the Wildcats at 1 loss, but with tough league games still to come. BCS score: 0.3390

16. Mississippi State (AP No. 16). No difference between the two rankings for the resurgent Bulldogs, coming off 2 statement wins in the SEC West. BCS score: 0.3941

15. NC State (AP No. 15). The Wolfpack just beat Florida State at home last weekend and are still fighting in the division, but have a loss to Clemson on its resume. BCS score: 0.4122

14. Wake Forest (AP No. 14). A close loss to Clemson dropped the Deacs to 1 loss, but there's still time to make some headway in the division with a date against NC State coming in 3 weeks. BCS score: 0.4259

13. UCLA (AP No. 11). This is Chip Kelly's best team at Westwood, undefeated and boasting skill threats reminiscent of his Oregon clubs. BCS score: 0.5078

12. TCU (AP No. 13). College football's No. 2 total offense is coming off a big win at Kansas and now meets the undefeated Cowboys. BCS score: 0.5186

11. Oregon (AP No. 12). Another aggressive offense out of the Pac-12, which recovered well since the Georgia loss, as Bo Nix has 12 touchdowns and 1 turnover since then. BCS score: 0.5463

10. Penn State (AP No. 10). A stronger defensive output and a solid rushing attack complement Sean Clifford's experience at QB, but now comes a date at Michigan to help sort out the Big Ten East. BCS score: 0.5861

9. Ole Miss (AP No. 9). The Rebs needed a comeback at Vanderbilt, but got career days from Jaxson Dart and Jonathan Mingo in the process, and, still undefeated, are looking to throw some elbows in the SEC West. BCS score: 0.6887

8. Oklahoma State (AP No. 8). The undefeated Cowboys are getting career efforts out of Spencer Sanders and already own a statement win over Baylor with a critical TCU game coming up. BCS score: 0.7301

7. USC (AP No. 7). As expected, the Trojans defense is keeping these Pac-12 games close, and the team moved down a spot in the AP rankings with a road game against Utah up next. BCS score: 0.7349

6. Tennessee (AP No. 6). The Vols look like the real deal with Hendon Hooker leading college football's top offense and a major date with Alabama this week in what is UT's best chance in the series against Saban. BCS score: 0.7579

5. Michigan (AP No. 5). No more 50-point games since the Big Ten schedule opened up, but the Wolverines have the power on the ground to run the table right up to The Game. BCS score: 0.8357

4. Clemson (AP No. 4). Still the ACC favorites after passing huge tests against Wake and NC State, the Tigers are gaining traction on offense each week. BCS score: 0.8497

3. Ohio State (AP No. 2). The Buckeyes' all-world skill pieces continue to rip through Big Ten defenses, setting up what could be a battle of undefeateds when Michigan comes to town. BCS score: 0.9349

2. Georgia (AP No. 1). Those close wins 2 of the last 3 weeks aren't enough to keep college football's defending champs in pole position. BCS score: 0.9557

1. Alabama (AP No. 3). The BCS rankings think more of the Tide despite their close wins over Texas and Texas A&M. AP voters bumped Bama down 2 spots this week.

(Courtesy of BCSKnowHow.com)

