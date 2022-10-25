College football rankings: How BCS compares with AP Top 25 in Week 9

With another week of college football coming up, we have our first look at the updated AP top 25 rankings, but how does it compare with the old system?

Thanks to BCSKnowHow.com, we have the answer to that question. The group has updated the top 25 as the BCS would rank it this week, using the formula that combines the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football's national champion from 1999 to 2013.

So far, that model has correctly predicted the final four of the College Football Playoff in four of the last six seasons and has proved an accurate prediction model for how teams will be ranked in the future.

Here's your look at how the BCS would have looked this week.

Your look at the alternative college football rankings

25. Texas (AP unranked). The computers would have kept the Longhorns in the rankings this week despite a loss at Oklahoma State, whereas most polls have dropped them. BCS score: 0.1009

24. North Carolina (AP No. 21). Drake Maye is one of college football's better quarterbacks and the Tar Heels are atop the Coastal Division in the ACC title race. BCS score: 0.1376

23. Tulane (AP No. 23). The Green Wave has won four straight and currently sits atop the AAC rankings with a month to go and Cincy gaining ground. BCS score: 0.1377

22. NC State (AP No. 24). No more Devin Leary going forward, but the Wolfpack are at home for the next three games. BCS score: 0.1519

21. Kansas State (AP No. 22). At two losses already, a huge game with Oklahoma State is next to determine second place in the Big 12 rankings. BCS score: 0.2088

20. Kentucky (AP No. 19). UK has dropped two of the last three to throw this season off course a little and now comes a trip to Tennessee. BCS score: 0.2176

19. Cincinnati (AP No. 20). Six wins in a row since the 7-point loss at Arkansas in the opener, but the AAC title is still very much within reach provided Cincy keeps winning ahead of the finale against Tulane. BCS score: 0.2364

18. Illinois (AP No. 17). The favorite in the Big Ten West at 6-1 behind a powerful run game, there's a game against division challenger Purdue in two weeks. BCS score: 0.2548

17. LSU (AP No. 18). Brian Kelly's bunch jumped back into the rankings this week after a statement win over Ole Miss, moving to 4-1 in SEC games and Bama next after the bye. BCS score: 0.3163

16. Syracuse (AP No. 16). A close loss at Clemson derailed the undefeated season, but there's still plenty to play for. BCS score: 0.3777

15. UCLA (AP No. 12). The last perfect team in the Pac-12 went down hard at Oregon, but still packs a punch behind some solid skill threats in this conference race. BCS score: 0.4287

14. Utah (AP No. 14). The two losses weigh heavily, but a win over USC at home keeps the Utes in the conversation. BCS score: 0.4530

13. Penn State (AP No. 13). There's an ugly loss to Michigan on this resume, and another huge East Division clash with Ohio State this week. You can't go 0-2 against that pair and play for the Big Ten title. BCS score: 0.5114

12. Ole Miss (AP No. 15). That undefeated record is gone after a head-scratching loss at LSU, but the SEC West could still be in play with a date against Alabama yet to come. BCS score: 0.5222

11. Wake Forest (AP No. T-10). The loss to Clemson still looms large in the division standings, but Sam Hartman continues to lead this offense to wins, and a tougher schedule still to come. BCS score: 0.5624

10. USC (AP No. T-10). Coming off the first loss of the Lincoln Riley era, the Men of Troy can move the ball almost at will, but they're having trouble stopping other good teams from doing it, too. BCS score: 0.5793

9. Oklahoma State (AP No. 9). There's little margin for error with the loss to TCU, but the Cowboys are still in the thick of the Big 12 title chase with a dominant defense. BCS score: 0.6541

8. Oregon (AP No. 8). Winning 6 straight and scoring over 40 each time is a great look, but that thrashing at the hands of Georgia in Week 1 is still a black eye on the Ducks when looking at the overall picture. BCS score: 0.6925

7. TCU (AP No. 7). The last perfect team in the Big 12, the Frogs control their own destiny, but need to start faster in these games. BCS score: 0.7766

6. Alabama (AP No. 6). No room for a loss now after taking the L on Rocky Top two weeks ago, and looking ahead to two straight road games against ranked foes in LSU and Ole Miss. BCS score: 0.8208

5. Clemson (AP No. 5). The favorites in the ACC and the league's best hope to make the College Football Playoff right now, but there are still questions about this offense. BCS score: 0.8554

4. Michigan (AP No. 4). Playing behind one of college football's premier rushing offenses, Michigan is a real challenger to Ohio State with The Game looking like a play-in game for the playoff. BCS score: 0.8649

3. Tennessee (AP No. 3). The top offense in college football can take this team anywhere, but there are games against Kentucky and Georgia that will tell us more. BCS score: 0.9071

2. Ohio State (AP No. 2). Not much of a schedule to brag about, but the Buckeyes are doing their part, destroying these opponents every week. A trip to Penn State is up next. BCS score: 0.9237

1. Georgia (AP No. 1). College football's defending champs are perfect so far, but there have been close games against the likes of Missouri and Kent State and some intriguing matchups still to come. BCS score: 0.9639

(BCSKnowHow.com)

